 Thane: MNS Workers Vandalise Kindergarten After Teacher Assaults 2-Year-Old For Not Clapping On Poetry | VIDEO
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena office bearers vandalised a private kindergarten in Ulhasnagar after a three-year-old was slapped. They demanded adherence to regulations following a child-beating incident, highlighted by a viral video of a teacher instructing a student.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 04:24 PM IST
article-image
Thane: MNS Workers Vandalise Kindergarten After Teacher Assaults 2-Year-Old For Not Clapping On Poetry | VIDEO | File

Thane: Amidst the heated atmosphere at a private kindergarten in Ulhasnagar after a two-year-old child was slapped in the ear, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena office bearers stormed the kindergarten on Monday. After asking the administration for an answer, MNS office bearers vandalised the private kindergarten. The MNS has demanded that all kindergartens comply with certain rules after an inquiry into the beating of the child.

A two-year-old child in Ulhasnagar had to face a shocking incident in a private kindergarten. A video of such a kindergarten went viral on social media a few days ago. In this video, a female teacher is seen teaching a poem to a child there. It is also seen in it that the teacher is telling the child to clap while reciting the poem.

In a troubling incident, a teacher slapped a child in the ear after the child failed to clap as instructed. The child appeared scared and lost balance from the slap, which led to outrage in Ulhasnagar city. Following the video’s circulation, concerns over the safety of school children were raised, prompting demands for strict action against the teacher, according to report by Loksatta.

In response, members of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) attacked the school, expressing their anger over the situation. They questioned the school administration but received unsatisfactory answers, leading to further frustration. This culminated in vandalism, where MNS office bearers damaged the school's exterior boards, reflecting the community’s outrage over the incident.

Ulhasnagar: Teacher Booked For Slapping 2-Year-Old Kindergarten Student; Video Sparks FIR | VIDEO
article-image

MNS demands

MNS office bearers have expressed anger at this time and demanded strict action against the school administration. While appointing teachers to schools, their mental background should be checked. Also, their police character should be verified, MNS has demanded. CCTV cameras should be made mandatory in schools.

Parents should be allowed to see their footage. Along with this, MNS office bearers have demanded that a case be registered against the concerned teacher as well as the school administration.

The school administration informed the MNS office bearers that the concerned teacher was hired on a temporary basis. This footage is from the month of August. The school administration has told the MNS office bearers that the teacher has already been removed from the school. The school director has been detained by the police.

