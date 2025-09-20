 Ulhasnagar: Teacher Booked For Slapping 2-Year-Old Kindergarten Student; Video Sparks FIR
According to the FIR, the incident took place on August 8 at a playgroup school in Ulhasnagar. The victim’s mother learned about it from her daughter’s friend, who showed her the video. The footage reportedly shows the teacher slapping the boy.

NK GuptaUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 10:06 PM IST
article-image
The Vithalwadi Police have booked a female teacher for allegedly slapping a two-year-old kindergarten student in Ulhasnagar on Saturday. The video of the incident surfaced on social media, drawing widespread attention.

Incident Details

According to the FIR, the incident took place on August 8 at a playgroup school in Ulhasnagar. The victim’s mother learned about it from her daughter’s friend, who showed her the video. The footage reportedly shows the teacher slapping the boy.

Teacher’s Alleged Admission

When the mother confronted the teacher, identified as Gayatri Patra, she allegedly admitted to slapping the child, claiming the boy had failed to answer a question. The complainant also alleged that another child had been beaten by the same teacher.

article-image

Police Action

Police have registered an FIR against Patra under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. Ashok Koli, Senior Police Inspector of Vithalwadi Police Station, said, “We have registered the FIR and summoned the teacher to record her statement. So far, no arrest has been made.”

