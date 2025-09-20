Mumbai: New Monorail Trial Runs Begin After Announcement Of 2-Month Service Shutdown; Advanced CBTC Signalling System Work Underway | VIDEO | X|@ians_india

Mumbai: The new monorail trial runs have commenced in Mumbai as part of an upgrade following the announcement of a two-month shutdown of the service, with work on the advanced CBTC (Communication-Based Train Control) signalling system currently underway. Visuals surfaced on Saturday showing the newly upgraded monorail trains on track.

However, along with the upgrades, the Mumbai Monorail services have been temporarily suspended from today, citing serious safety concerns and the need for a comprehensive fleet upgrade. The suspension follows a series of technical glitches in recent months, which led to repeated breakdowns and left hundreds of passengers stranded.

Watch Video:

Mumbai, Maharashtra: New monorail trial runs have commenced in Mumbai, with work on the advanced CBTC (Communication-Based Train Control) signalling system underway pic.twitter.com/WLbfeRvJSd — IANS (@ians_india) September 20, 2025

Read Also Mumbai Monorail Services Suspended From September 20 Amid Safety Concerns, Fleet Upgrade Underway

Mumbai, Maharashtra: MMRDA temporarily suspends Monorail services



A local says, "Traveling by monorail was more convenient and affordable, but now we are struggling. This service should be resumed at the earliest" pic.twitter.com/ewJY7NZZ1s — IANS (@ians_india) September 20, 2025

The Mumbai Monorail, once hailed as India’s first light mass rapid transit system, is now under scrutiny. The Rs 2,450-crore project is facing criticism, with many questioning whether it has become a “white elephant” due to persistent operational failures and high maintenance costs.

Speaking about the temporary suspension, a local commuter shared, "Travelling by monorail was more convenient and affordable, but now we are struggling. This service should be resumed at the earliest." The sentiment reflects the frustration among daily commuters who relied on the monorail for affordable and efficient transportation.

Read Also Mumbai: MMRDA Temporarily Suspends Monorail Services To Make Several Upgrades

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's Statement

Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and MMRDA Chairman, said that with the recent upgrades, the current monorail fleet will now offer citizens safer and more dependable service.

"The block of the Monorail is a vital step in strengthening Mumbai's transport backbone. The introduction of new rakes, advanced CBTC signalling, and the refurbishment of the existing fleet will ensure safer and more reliable services for citizens. This short block is necessary to complete the work with speed and precision. With the cooperation of Mumbaikars, we will bring back the Monorail in a stronger form," said Shinde.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/