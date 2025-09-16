Mumbai Monorail Services Suspended From September 20 Amid Safety Concerns, Fleet Upgrade Underway | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: The Mumbai Monorail, once touted as India’s first such light mass rapid transit system, has been suspended starting from September 20th, after a spate of technical glitches raised serious safety concerns. The decision comes in the wake of repeated breakdowns that stranded hundreds of passengers in recent months, reviving the debate once again over whether the Rs 2,450-crore project has turned into a “white elephant.”

As per the MMRDA, suspension is necessary asservices running daily from 6:15 AM to 11:30 PM, only 3.5 hours at night remain for installation and testing. This limited window slows progress, as safety protocols require the power rail to be switched off, discharged, and recharged before each day's operations.Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, MetropolitanCommissioner, MMRDA said,“This temporary block is a carefully thought-out step to rejuvenate the Monorail. By inducting new rakes, deploying advanced CBC signalling, and refurbishing the existing fleet, we are ensuring that the system becomes safer, more dependable, and future-ready. We value the patience of citizens and assure them that when the Monorail returns, it will be with renewed strength, reliability, and the confidence to serve Mumbai better.“

On Monday morning, a monorail train stalled near Mukundrao Ambedkar Road junction while traveling from Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk to Chembur, leaving 17 passengers trapped inside around 7 am. Though all passengers were safely evacuated with the help of a parallel rake, questions were raised over emergency preparedness. Officials said that by the time rescue personnel reached, the monorail’s technical team had already evacuated commuters, and the halted rake was later coupled and moved to Wadala depot.



Passengers, however, complained of suffocation and discomfort during the delay. Backup batteries keep lights and air-conditioning running during breakdowns, but extended evacuation efforts risk exhausting the system. Similar issues were reported in previous incidents.

The latest disruption follows a major breakdown on August 19, when 582 passengers were stranded for hours near Mysore Colony station and another 200 at Acharya Atre Nagar station. Heavy rains hampered rescue operations that day, and several commuters required medical assistance due to breathing problems after ventilation systems failed.

Operational Challenges Since Inception

The monorail, operational since February 2014 on an initial 8.8-km stretch between Chembur and Wadala, has been dogged by frequent technical failures, fires, and service suspensions. Phase II, connecting Jacob Circle to Wadala depot, was inaugurated in March 2019, but ridership never picked up as expected. While projections estimated nearly 30 lakh commuters per month after the full corridor opened, the system struggled to cross even a fraction of that due to unreliable operations and lack of new rolling stock.

Focus on Emergency Preparedness

Originally awarded to a consortium of L&T and Malaysia’s Scomi in 2008, the project has faced delays, poor maintenance, and safety lapses. After repeated failures, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) terminated Scomi’s contract in 2018 and has since managed operations on its own.

Newly procured rakes with upgraded technology are still undergoing trials and cannot be deployed until safety approvals are cleared.

Rolling Stock

MMRDA has procured 10 new Make-in-India rakes from M/s MEDHA in collaboration with SMH Rail

8 rakes delivered

9th rake offered for inspection

10th rake in final assembly