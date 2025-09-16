Mumbai News: Temporary Suspension Of Monorail Services For System Upgradation & Future-Ready Operations

Mumbai Monorail | Pinterest

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has announced the temporary suspension of Monorail services from 20th September 2025.



This planned block will allow faster integration of new Rolling Stock, advanced CBTC signalling upgrades, and refurbishment of the existing fleet ensuring safer, smoother, and more reliable operations for Mumbaikars. Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA said, “This temporary block is a carefully thought-out step to rejuvenate the Monorail. By inducting new rakes, deploying advanced CBTC signaling, and refurbishing the existing fleet, we are ensuring that the system becomes safer, more dependable, and future-ready. We value the patience of citizens and assure them that when the Monorail returns, it will be with renewed strength, reliability, and the confidence to serve Mumbai better.“

Why Suspension is Necessary

With services running daily from 6:15 AM to 11:30 PM, only 3.5 hours at night remain for installation and testing. This limited window slows progress, as safety protocols require the power rail to be switched off, discharged, and recharged before each day’s operations.

The suspension period will:

• Enable uninterrupted installation, commissioning, and integrated testing of new rakes and signalling systems.

• Facilitate complete overhauling and retrofitment of older rakes for glitch-free performance.

• Allow manpower training and redeployment for upcoming Metro operations.

In recent weeks, technical issues had affected services. To address these concerns, MMRDA has constituted a Committee for detailed enquiry and has decided to temporarily suspend operations to ensure long-term reliability.

Accordingly, Monorail services in both directions between Chembur and Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk will remain suspended until further notice. Citizens are requested to plan their travel accordingly.

During this period, retrofitment of old rakes will also be carried out to ensure they return to service without technical glitches.

Citizens at the Centre

MMRDA assures that this suspension is not a pause, but a forward-looking step towards delivering a safer, faster, and more efficient Monorail. The upgraded system will not only improve reliability but also strengthen public transport integration across Mumbai’s eastern corridor.

Major Upgrades in Progress



World-Class Signalling System

The Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) system, indigenously developed in Hyderabad, is being installed for the first time in the Mumbai Monorail.

• 5 Electronic Interlockings installed across 32 locations – testing underway.

• 260 Wi-Fi Access Points, 500 RFID Tags, 90 Train Detection Systems, and multiple WATC units already installed.

• Wayside signalling work completed – integrated testing in progress.

This state-of-the-art system will enhance safety, reduce train intervals, and improve service reliability.

Rolling Stock Modernisation

MMRDA has procured 10 new Make-in-India rakes from M/s MEDHA in collaboration with SMH Rail.

• 8 rakes delivered.

• 9th rake offered for inspection.

• 10th rake in final assembly.

Devendra Fadanvis Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra Said:-“The Monorail is an integral part of Mumbai’s transport network, and its rejuvenation is essential to strengthen last-mile connectivity for our citizens. As we move towards achieving the vision of Mumbai in Minutes, this short pause in services will pave the way for a stronger, safer, and more efficient Monorail. I am confident that with the cooperation of Mumbaikars, we will bring back the Monorail as a modern and dependable service for the city."

Eknath Shinde, Honourable Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra & Chairman, MMRDA stated, “the block of the Monorail is a vital step in strengthening Mumbai’s transport backbone. The introduction of new rakes, advanced CBTC signalling, and refurbishment of the existing fleet will ensure safer and more reliable services for citizens. This short block is necessary to complete the work with speed and precision. With the cooperation of Mumbaikars, we will bring back the Monorail in a stronger form."

