 Mumbai: 17 Passengers Rescued After Monorail Halts Midway Near Wadala Due To Technical Glitch – Videos
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 17 Passengers Rescued After Monorail Halts Midway Near Wadala Due To Technical Glitch – Videos

Mumbai: 17 Passengers Rescued After Monorail Halts Midway Near Wadala Due To Technical Glitch – Videos

The incident occurred around 7 am near Mukundrao Ambedkar Road junction when a train travelling from Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk to Chembur stopped with 17 passengers onboard. According to fire brigade officials present at the site, the monorail’s technical team had already evacuated all passengers safely by the time the rescue team arrived.

Sweety BhagwatUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 01:48 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 17 Passengers Rescued After Monorail Halts Midway Near Wadala Due To Technical Glitch – Videos | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: In yet another disruption, the Mumbai Monorail came to a halt midway on Monday morning due to a technical glitch, raising questions about emergency preparedness after the fire brigade allegedly arrived late for the rescue operation.

About The Incident

The incident occurred around 7 am near Mukundrao Ambedkar Road junction when a train travelling from Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk to Chembur stopped with 17 passengers onboard. 

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: Severe Waterlogging Hits Vashi, Turbhe & Other Regions Amid Heavy Rain Alert |...
article-image

According to fire brigade officials present at the site, the monorail’s technical team had already evacuated all passengers safely by the time the rescue team arrived. The halted rake was later moved to Wadala through coupling. No injuries were reported.

FPJ Shorts
Father Of Deceased Jadavpur University Student Alleges Foul Play In Her Death
Father Of Deceased Jadavpur University Student Alleges Foul Play In Her Death
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Trailer: Varun, Janhvi, Rohit & Sanya Starrer Promises To Be A Super Fun & Entertaining Movie
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Trailer: Varun, Janhvi, Rohit & Sanya Starrer Promises To Be A Super Fun & Entertaining Movie
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: Nothing Phone 3 Price In India Slashed By ₹25,000 For Legacy Users
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: Nothing Phone 3 Price In India Slashed By ₹25,000 For Legacy Users
CM Chandrababu Naidu Flags ₹25,000 Crore Blow To Andhra Pradesh’s Shrimp Sector As US Tariffs Cancel Half Export Orders
CM Chandrababu Naidu Flags ₹25,000 Crore Blow To Andhra Pradesh’s Shrimp Sector As US Tariffs Cancel Half Export Orders
Read Also
Who Is Acharya Devvrat? Arya Samaj Pracharak & Former Gujarat Governor, Takes Charge As Governor Of...
article-image

Sources, however, claimed that the fire brigade reached the spot by over half an hour late. In a similar incident earlier, the Mumbai Fire Brigade rescue team reached by nearly an hour late, leaving most of the evacuation work to the monorail staff. Two monorail were stuck the then wherein hundreds of passengers were rescued.

The repeated delays by fire brigade team have raised concerns over in case of a serious accident.

During such disruptions, emergency batteries keep air-conditioning and lights running inside the monorail coaches. But prolonged evacuation efforts risk exhausting the backup system, causing passengers to face breathing discomfort and lack of ventilation, same was complained by commuters in Monday's (today) and earlier incident.

Read Also
Thane: Part Of Chawl Collapses In Diva; 10 People Rescued, Residents Evacuated
article-image

Officials said that newly procured monorail rakes equipped with advanced technology are still undergoing safety tests so to integrate with the existing system. 

The monorail, spanning 17 km between Chembur and Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk, currently runs 118 trips daily at 18-minute intervals. However, its ridership remains modest—about 16,000 on weekdays and just 10,000 on weekends.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has ordered 10 new rakes from Medha Servo Rail Pvt. Ltd. at a cost of Rs 58.9 crore each, with some already under trial runs.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 17 Passengers Rescued After Monorail Halts Midway Near Wadala Due To Technical Glitch –...

Mumbai: 17 Passengers Rescued After Monorail Halts Midway Near Wadala Due To Technical Glitch –...

Navi Mumbai News: Severe Waterlogging Hits Vashi, Turbhe & Other Regions Amid Heavy Rain Alert |...

Navi Mumbai News: Severe Waterlogging Hits Vashi, Turbhe & Other Regions Amid Heavy Rain Alert |...

One Dead, Two Injured As Auto-Rickshaw Crashes Into Water Tanker In Thane

One Dead, Two Injured As Auto-Rickshaw Crashes Into Water Tanker In Thane

Who Is Acharya Devvrat? Arya Samaj Pracharak & Former Gujarat Governor, Takes Charge As Governor Of...

Who Is Acharya Devvrat? Arya Samaj Pracharak & Former Gujarat Governor, Takes Charge As Governor Of...

Acharya Devvrat Takes Oath As Governor Of Maharashtra In Sanskrit - Video

Acharya Devvrat Takes Oath As Governor Of Maharashtra In Sanskrit - Video