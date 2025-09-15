Navi Mumbai News: Severe Waterlogging Hits Vashi, Turbhe & Other Regions Amid Heavy Rain Alert | VIDEO

Navi Mumbai News: Severe Waterlogging Hits Vashi, Turbhe & Other Regions Amid Heavy Alerts | VIDEO | X

Navi Mumbai and large parts of Mumbai were inundated on Monday following heavy overnight and early-morning rains that led to serious waterlogging, road closures, and traffic chaos.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red nowcast warning for Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad districts early in the morning, forecasting intense to very intense showers, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds for the next few hours.

Many areas like Turbhe, Vashi, Kharghar and Sanpada have waterlogging at knees length making difficulty for commuters and even the shops to stay open. Videos of the areas are massively circulating on social media platforms

Andheri, Khar (Vakola), Panbai School North Bound Slip Road, King’s Circle, Lalbaug, Worli, Dadar, Parel, Kurla, significant water accumulation, up to 1 to 1.5 feet in some subways, has brought vehicular movement to a crawl. Suburban train services experienced delays of 10-15 minutes at stations like Bandra, Kurla, and Dadar, largely due to waterlogging on tracks.

Rainfall Data & Areas Most Affected

Between Sunday night and the Monday morning, Mumbai’s Colaba observatory recorded over 100 mm of rainfall, with Santacruz, Bandra, Byculla, Juhu and eastern/western suburbs also seeing heavy downpours. The Island City averaged 111 mm. Localities prone to flooding saw potholes, submerged roads, and critical infrastructure under strain.

Weather Forecast Ahead

The IMD has upgraded alerts for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad are under red/nowcast warnings; Palghar, Pune & other adjoining regions have seen yellow or orange alerts depending on intensity.

The forecast for the coming 24-48 hours remains grim, heavy to very heavy rain expected at isolated places, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are likely. Some relief may come after this period, but low-lying and coastal areas remain at high risk.