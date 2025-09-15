Who Is Acharya Devvrat? Arya Samaj Pracharak & Former Gujarat Governor, Takes Charge As Governor Of Maharashtra | File

Mumbai: Acharya Devvrat is an Indian political figure and ex-educator who has been the Governor of Gujarat since 2019, and also served as the acting Governor of Maharashtra starting in 2025, has taken oath as Governor of Maharashtra. He is a pracharak of Arya Samaj and has previously held the position of principal in a Gurukul located in Kurukshetra, Haryana.

Justice Chandrashekhar of the Bombay High Court administered the oath of office and secrecy to him. Governor Devvrat took the oath in Sanskrit. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde were present on this occasion.

After Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan was elected as the Vice President, Devvrat has been given additional responsibility. Acharya Devvrat along with his wife Darshana Devi had arrived in Mumbai from Ahmedabad on the morning of September 14.

President hands over additional charge

After being elected as the Vice President, CP Radhakrishnan resigned from the additional charge of the post of Governor of Maharashtra. After that, President Draupadi Murmu handed over the additional charge of the post of Governor of Maharashtra to Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat. According to a report by IANS news agency, the President's Press Secretary Ajay Kumar Singh issued an official order on September 11. The order said that this appointment has been made to perform the functions of the Governor of Maharashtra in addition to his current duties.

Acharya Devvrat's Experience

Acharya Devvrat has been the Governor of Gujarat since July 2019. He previously served as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh from August 2015 to July 2019. Due to his experience and administrative skills, he has also been given the responsibility of Maharashtra. Now he will focus on the administration of both the states and will fulfill his responsibilities as Governor.

Influence of the teachings of the Arya Samaj and Swami Dayanand

Acharya Devvrat is originally from Haryana. The teachings of Arya Samaj and Swami Dayanand deeply influence his life. He was born in Rohtak. Before becoming the Governor, Devvrat was the principal of a Gurukul in Kurukshetra. The government first allowed him to be the Governor of Himachal. Then he was given the responsibility of Gujarat.

After Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned, he was also mentioned in the possible names for the post of Vice President. Acharya Devvrat, who is involved in making natural farming a mission, leads a very sattvic life. On his initiative, the country's first natural agriculture university has also been started at Halol in Gujarat. Recently, Acharya Devvrat came to visit the university. 66-year-old Acharya Devvrat became the Governor of Himachal Pradesh in August 2015.