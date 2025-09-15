 Acharya Devvrat Takes Oath As Governor Of Maharashtra In Sanskrit - Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiAcharya Devvrat Takes Oath As Governor Of Maharashtra In Sanskrit - Video

Acharya Devvrat Takes Oath As Governor Of Maharashtra In Sanskrit - Video

President Droupadi Murmu last week appointed Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat to discharge functions of the governor of Maharashtra, in addition to his own duties, after C P Radhakrishnan demitted office due to his election as the country's next Vice-President.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 12:04 PM IST
article-image
Acharya Devvrat Takes Oath As Governor Of Maharashtra In Sanskrit - Video | ANI

Mumbai: Acharya Devvrat on Monday took oath as the governor of Maharashtra.

President Droupadi Murmu last week appointed Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat to discharge functions of the governor of Maharashtra, in addition to his own duties, after C P Radhakrishnan demitted office due to his election as the country's next Vice-President.

Bombay High Court Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar administered the oath of office to Devvrat at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday.

Devvrat took the oath in Sanskrit.

FPJ Shorts
Acharya Devvrat Takes Oath As Governor Of Maharashtra In Sanskrit - Video
Acharya Devvrat Takes Oath As Governor Of Maharashtra In Sanskrit - Video
Adani Cement Launches FutureX To Link Classrooms With Real-World Infrastructure And Sustainability
Adani Cement Launches FutureX To Link Classrooms With Real-World Infrastructure And Sustainability
iPhone 17 Series in 10 Minutes? Apple Ties Up With Blinkit For Superfast Delivery In India
iPhone 17 Series in 10 Minutes? Apple Ties Up With Blinkit For Superfast Delivery In India
Assam Nurses Shield Newborns In Hospital From Tremors As 5.8-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Northeast - VIDEO
Assam Nurses Shield Newborns In Hospital From Tremors As 5.8-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Northeast - VIDEO
Read Also
Thane: Part Of Chawl Collapses In Diva; 10 People Rescued, Residents Evacuated
article-image
Read Also
Mumbai Police Urge Citizens To Stay Indoors, Avoid Coastal Areas As Heavy Rains Lash City; Red Alert...
article-image

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, other state ministers, top bureaucrats, and police officers were present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Devvrat, 66, has been the governor of Gujarat since 2019. He is a postgraduate in Hindi and History, and holds a doctorate degree in Naturopathy and Yogic Science.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Acharya Devvrat Takes Oath As Governor Of Maharashtra In Sanskrit - Video

Acharya Devvrat Takes Oath As Governor Of Maharashtra In Sanskrit - Video

Mumbai Police Urge Citizens To Stay Indoors, Avoid Coastal Areas As Heavy Rains Lash City; Red Alert...

Mumbai Police Urge Citizens To Stay Indoors, Avoid Coastal Areas As Heavy Rains Lash City; Red Alert...

Thane: Part Of Chawl Collapses In Diva; 10 People Rescued, Residents Evacuated

Thane: Part Of Chawl Collapses In Diva; 10 People Rescued, Residents Evacuated

Mumbai Rains: Over 170 mm Rainfall Recorded In City In Early Hours Today, Bandra Tops List; Red...

Mumbai Rains: Over 170 mm Rainfall Recorded In City In Early Hours Today, Bandra Tops List; Red...

Mumbai Rains: Heavy Showers Lash City, IMD Issues Red Alert For Next Few Hours, Waterlogging In...

Mumbai Rains: Heavy Showers Lash City, IMD Issues Red Alert For Next Few Hours, Waterlogging In...