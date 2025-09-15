Mumbai Police Urge Citizens To Stay Indoors, Avoid Coastal Areas As Heavy Rains Lash City; Red Alert Issued, More Intense Showers Predicted Later Today

Mumbai Rains: Police Urges Citizens To Stay Indoors As Heavy Showers Lash City |

Mumbai: Amid relentless overnight rains that battered Mumbai, the city police on Monday morning issued a strong advisory asking residents to avoid coastal and low-lying areas. “In view of the Red Alert issued by IMD across Mumbai city and suburbs, citizens are requested to avoid visiting coastal and low-lying areas. Our officials and staff are alert and ready to assist Mumbaikars. Dial 100 / 112 / 103 in case of any emergency,” the Mumbai Police posted.

The advisory came after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert warning of intense to very intense spells of rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph. The IMD’s nowcast at 10:30 am warned that heavy showers would continue for the next three to four hours, raising concerns about flooding during high tide.

Over 170 mm Rainfall Recorded In City

Municipal data recorded between midnight and 8 am on September 15 showed some of the heaviest rain of the season. Bandra’s Pali Chimbai area registered 176 mm rainfall, followed by Worli Fire Station (170 mm), Adarsh Nagar School, Worli (168 mm), Bandra Fire Station (167 mm) and Frosberry Reservoir (167 mm). Other locations such as Dadar (160 mm), Colaba (159 mm), Supari Tank School, Bandra (158 mm), Khar Danda School, Pali Hill (148 mm) and A Ward Office (137 mm) also saw heavy downpours.

Waterlogging In Several Areas Added To Traffic Woes

The impact was visible across the city from the early hours. Waterlogging crippled traffic and rail services, with key junctions such as Kings Circle, Sion, Byculla, Mahalaxmi, and Peddar Road inundated. At Kurla, rainwater collected on the railway tracks, slowing down suburban train operations.

Road transport also faced a major blow. The Andheri Subway was closed after one to one-and-a-half feet of water made it impassable, forcing the traffic police to divert vehicles via Gokhale Bridge. Traffic congestion was reported on the Eastern Express Highway, particularly near Sion and Kings Circle, causing delays for morning commuters.

Local Train Services Delayed

Mumbai’s suburban railways, the city’s lifeline, saw delays of 10–15 minutes on the Central and Harbour lines, with the Harbour line hit by multiple early morning cancellations. The Western line fared slightly better with minor delays of up to five minutes.

