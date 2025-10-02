 Mumbai Metro 3: Inside Visuals Of Grant Road Station Unveiled Ahead Of Grand Inauguration By PM Modi
Ahead of the grand inauguration in next week, Mumbai Metro 3 shared inside pictures on Grant Road Metro station. The images revealed the station’s modern design and readiness to serve commuters, offering a glimpse into the transformation awaiting South Mumbai’s transport network.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 10:25 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Metro 3: Inside Visuals Of Grant Road Metro Station Unveiled Ahead Of Grand Inauguration By PM Modi |

Mumbai: Mumbai's transport infrastructure is set for major upgrade as the final leg of Mumbai Metro 3 is set to be inaugurated by PM Modi on October 8. Ahead of the grand inauguration in next week, Mumbai Metro 3 shared inside pictures on Grant Road Metro station. The images revealed the station’s modern design and readiness to serve commuters, offering a glimpse into the transformation awaiting South Mumbai’s transport network.

“Grant Road Metro Station – Your gateway to South Mumbai’s vibrant hubs! From schools, hospitals & markets to iconic Grant Road East & West, this station brings seamless metro connectivity to one of the busiest neighbourhoods of the city. Travel smarter, faster & greener with #MumbaiMetro3,” Mumbai Metro 3 posted on social media, along with the photographs.

article-image

The inauguration of the final stretch between Worli and Cuffe Parade will make the entire 33.5-km Colaba–Bandra–SEEPZ Aqua Line operational. This will be Mumbai’s first fully underground metro corridor, promising faster and greener travel while significantly reducing road congestion.

Phase-wise Launch Of Mumbai Metro 3

The Aqua Line has been launched in phases. The first segment, between Aarey-JVLR and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), was inaugurated in October 2024, directly linking the western suburbs with the city’s financial hub. The second section, from BKC to Worli’s Acharya Atre Chowk, opened in May 2025. Both stretches have already seen robust ridership, indicating high demand for seamless east–west and north–south connectivity.

Once the Worli–Cuffe Parade section opens, the corridor will connect commuters to six business districts, 30 major office hubs, 12 educational institutes, 11 hospitals, 10 transport nodes, and 25 cultural and religious landmarks. Importantly, it will integrate with suburban rail at Churchgate and CSMT, easing pressure on the overburdened Western and Central lines.

