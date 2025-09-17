'Bhikari Jaisa Loan Pe Jee Raha Hai': Female Bank Employee Misbehaves With Military Personnel In Mumbai; Audio Viral

Female Bank Employee Misbehaves With Military Personnel In Mumbai | Pixabay

Mumbai, September 17: A shocking audio clip has surfaced on social media in which a female employee of a renowned bank is caught misbehaving with a military personnel. The internet users are demanding action against the woman for her derogatory remarks against the Indian Armed Forces officers. It is being claimed in the viral post that the woman is the employee of HDFC Bank and was threatening and abusing the military personnel over a loan dispute.

Viral Audio

The woman made derogatory remarks against the soldiers and said, "You are uneducated, that’s why you have been sent to the border. If you were educated, you would have been working in a reputed organisation. You should not eat someone else’s share, it won’t be digested, (Isiliye tumhare bachche viklang paida hote hai) that’s why your children are born disabled."

"I also belong to a defence family. If you had belonged to a good family, you would not have taken a loan of ₹15–16 lakh. You are living on loans and still giving lectures." She also challenged him to come to the branch and said "Do whatever you want, try to ruin me. (Bhikari jaisa loan pe jee rahhe ho) You are living like a beggar on loans. Am I your father’s servant? Do I look mad to you?

HDFC Bank Employee

The audio clip is shared on social media X account of journalist "@navalkant". The post also mentions the details of the woman accused of misbehaving with the officer. The post mentions that the woman has been identified as Anuradha Varma who is said to be working at HDFC Bank in Mumbai. The social media post also demands legal action against the woman and also called her anti-national.

The video was shared with the caption, "Listen to the viral audio, I don't know why the fight happened. But the alleged @HDFC_Bank female employee went to the extreme of misbehaving with a military personnel over a loan. Not only that, she insulted the entire army and the martyrs, hurled abuses. She thoroughly humiliated those who take loans. Those taking loans, be cautious!"

'Horrendous Behaviour'

Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj also shared the post and said, "Horrendous behaviour by your employee @HDFC_Bank. She's talking as if people who take loan are beggars. She's saying kids of soldiers who take loan are born disabled and then become Martyrs. Heights of sickness. Sack her please."

Netizens Demand Termination

The internet users are demanding HDFC bank to sack the employee immediately for her horrendous behaviour. Another user said, "This is an anti-national behaviour‼ An act detrimental to the dignity & valour of the Armed Forces of India. The bank should immediately terminate this employee, irrespective of how influential her contacts may be."