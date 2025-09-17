Mumbai News: Andheri Hotel Receives Bomb Threat Call; FIR Registered, Police Launch Hunt For Caller | Representational Image

Mumbai: The string of bomb threats in the city shows no sign of stopping. In the latest incident, a hotel in Andheri (East) received a call threatening to blow up the premises and Mumbai itself, prompting swift police action. In this case, Sakinaka Police have registered an FIR against an unknown person.

According to police officials, the threat call was received at Hotel Erica in Andheri during the early hours of Tuesday. An unknown caller, speaking in Hindi, claimed that a bomb had been planted inside the hotel and further threatened to destroy Mumbai. The call was answered by the hotel’s Deputy Security Officer, Apoorva Parekh.

The hotel management immediately alerted the police. The control room quickly informed Sahar Police Station. Local police teams, along with the Bomb Disposal Squad and a dog squad, rushed to the scene. Senior police officials and the Crime Branch were also notified.

Security around the hotel was tightened, and a thorough search was conducted. Preliminary checks revealed no explosives. However, police have taken the incident seriously and launched a hunt for the caller. Investigations are underway to trace the number from which the threat was made. While police suspect the call may have been a hoax, they are not ruling out any possibility. Efforts are on to identify and nab the person responsible for the threatening call.