 Mumbai News: Andheri Hotel Receives Bomb Threat Call; FIR Registered, Police Launch Hunt For Caller
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Andheri Hotel Receives Bomb Threat Call; FIR Registered, Police Launch Hunt For Caller

Mumbai News: Andheri Hotel Receives Bomb Threat Call; FIR Registered, Police Launch Hunt For Caller

An unknown caller, speaking in Hindi, claimed that a bomb had been planted inside the hotel and further threatened to destroy Mumbai. The call was answered by the hotel’s Deputy Security Officer, Apoorva Parekh.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 11:40 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Andheri Hotel Receives Bomb Threat Call; FIR Registered, Police Launch Hunt For Caller | Representational Image

Mumbai: The string of bomb threats in the city shows no sign of stopping. In the latest incident, a hotel in Andheri (East) received a call threatening to blow up the premises and Mumbai itself, prompting swift police action. In this case, Sakinaka Police have registered an FIR against an unknown person.

According to police officials, the threat call was received at Hotel Erica in Andheri during the early hours of Tuesday. An unknown caller, speaking in Hindi, claimed that a bomb had been planted inside the hotel and further threatened to destroy Mumbai. The call was answered by the hotel’s Deputy Security Officer, Apoorva Parekh.

The hotel management immediately alerted the police. The control room quickly informed Sahar Police Station. Local police teams, along with the Bomb Disposal Squad and a dog squad, rushed to the scene. Senior police officials and the Crime Branch were also notified.

Read Also
Mumbai News: BMC Launches 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' Campaign To Promote Women’s Health And...
article-image

Security around the hotel was tightened, and a thorough search was conducted. Preliminary checks revealed no explosives. However, police have taken the incident seriously and launched a hunt for the caller. Investigations are underway to trace the number from which the threat was made. While police suspect the call may have been a hoax, they are not ruling out any possibility. Efforts are on to identify and nab the person responsible for the threatening call.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Businessman Jumps Off Bandra-Worli Sea Link After Shouting Snake-Bite Alarm; ADR Registered By Santacruz Police
Mumbai News: Businessman Jumps Off Bandra-Worli Sea Link After Shouting Snake-Bite Alarm; ADR Registered By Santacruz Police
Mumbai: BMC’s Single-Window System Streamlines Navratri Mandap Permits; 1,200 Applications Filed
Mumbai: BMC’s Single-Window System Streamlines Navratri Mandap Permits; 1,200 Applications Filed
'Bhikari Jaisa Loan Pe Jee Raha Hai': Female Bank Employee Misbehaves With Military Personnel In Mumbai; Audio Viral
'Bhikari Jaisa Loan Pe Jee Raha Hai': Female Bank Employee Misbehaves With Military Personnel In Mumbai; Audio Viral
Mumbai News: Century-Old Elphinstone Bridge Demolition Begins; MahaRail Seeks 82 Traffic Blocks For Reconstruction
Mumbai News: Century-Old Elphinstone Bridge Demolition Begins; MahaRail Seeks 82 Traffic Blocks For Reconstruction

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Businessman Jumps Off Bandra-Worli Sea Link After Shouting Snake-Bite Alarm; ADR...

Mumbai News: Businessman Jumps Off Bandra-Worli Sea Link After Shouting Snake-Bite Alarm; ADR...

Mumbai: BMC’s Single-Window System Streamlines Navratri Mandap Permits; 1,200 Applications Filed

Mumbai: BMC’s Single-Window System Streamlines Navratri Mandap Permits; 1,200 Applications Filed

'Bhikari Jaisa Loan Pe Jee Raha Hai': Female Bank Employee Misbehaves With Military Personnel In...

'Bhikari Jaisa Loan Pe Jee Raha Hai': Female Bank Employee Misbehaves With Military Personnel In...

Mumbai News: Century-Old Elphinstone Bridge Demolition Begins; MahaRail Seeks 82 Traffic Blocks For...

Mumbai News: Century-Old Elphinstone Bridge Demolition Begins; MahaRail Seeks 82 Traffic Blocks For...

Mira-Bhayandar News: MBVV Police Book Trio For Assaulting and Relocating Community Dog Barfi; Animal...

Mira-Bhayandar News: MBVV Police Book Trio For Assaulting and Relocating Community Dog Barfi; Animal...