Ghatkopar Drunk Driving Incident: Injured Man Succumbs To Injuries At Rajawadi Hospital | Representational Pic

A 35-year-old man who was critically injured in a horrific drunk driving accident in Ghatkopar last week has succumbed to his injuries. The victim, whose identity is yet to be confirmed, passed away late Sunday night while undergoing treatment at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai.

The tragic incident occurred on the morning of September 13 at around 6:15 AM, on the LBS Road near Excel Arcade building in Ghatkopar (West). A Kia car (GJ 15 CK 4411), registered in Gujarat and allegedly driven under the influence of alcohol, veered off the road and crashed into the footpath.

The accused, Bhavika Mohan Dama-Bhanushali,30, a resident of Bhanuashaliwadi in Ghatkopar (East), was driving the car. She was reportedly on her way to drop off her friend Koram Bhanushali,30, accompanied by another friend Aniket Bansode, when she lost control of the speeding vehicle.

Kia Car Crashes Into Footpath, ATM Center, and Shops

In the accident, the car smashed through a steel barricade, mounted the footpath, and crashed into the steps of a local shop. The impact severely injured a man who was seated on the footpath. The force of the crash was so intense that the barricade flew and shattered the glass door of a Punjab National Bank ATM center, damaged the steps of the Ambron Battery shop, broke a sewage line, and wrecked a parked motorcycle (MH03 DW 2971).

The Ghatkopar police rushed to the scene upon receiving information and immediately shifted the injured victim to Rajawadi Hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU. Despite medical efforts, he was declared dead by doctors at around 11 PM on Sunday, September 14, an official said.

Police Case Registered

Initially, police registered a case under sections 281, 125(A)(B) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 134(A)(B), 184, 185, and 187 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Following the victim’s death, the police have now added Section 105 of the BNS, relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

All three individuals in the car Bhavika Dama-Bhanushali, Koram Bhanushali, and Aniket Bansode have been arrested and produced before the court, which has remanded them to police custody for two days.

According to police, eyewitnesses Dhananjay Muluk, Baban Tarte, and Jitendra Pawar have recorded their statements. Bhavika Dama-Bhanushali has reportedly confessed to driving under the influence of alcohol, and her friend Korum Bhanushali has also admitted to consuming alcohol.

Police are continuing their investigation based on forensic evidence from the crash site, CCTV footage, and medical reports of the accused.