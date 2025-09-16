Mumbai News: Human Skeleton Found in Malvani Forest; Police Launch Investigation

The Human Skelton found in Malvani |

Sensation spread after the discovery of a human skeleton in Malvani on Monday. There was a stir following the news of a human skeleton being found in the Malvani area. According to the police, a young man had gone to the Akashvani forest, located behind the Sai Leela Building, to pluck leaves for Pitru Paksha Puja. There, he spotted a human skeleton.

The young man immediately informed the Malvani police. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot, took the skeleton into their custody, and began an investigation.

Police Inspector Jeevan Bhatkule said that the skeleton has currently been taken into custody. He added that the case can be properly disclosed only after the forensic report is received.

Shalendra Nagarkar, Senior Police Inspector at Malvani police station, stated, “On Sunday at 4.32 p.m. we received information that a human skull had been found at the last bus stop in Malvani MHADA. We immediately sent a team to the spot. The team found a human skull and two thigh bones inside the forest near the boundary wall. The bones appear to be old.”