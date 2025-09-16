 'Shut Their Mouths, Induct Them Into BJP': Minister Girish Mahajan's Advice To Workers On Handling Opposition
Tuesday, September 16, 2025
article-image
'Shut Their Mouths, Induct Them Into BJP': Minister Girish Mahajan's Advice To Workers On Handling Opposition | PTI

Mumbai: Senior BJP Minister Girish Mahajan recently surprised his party workers by offering them advice on how to deal with the Opposition. At a party function, he asked them not to oppose their political opponents. "Shut their mouths, induct them into the BJP," the minister said.

Senior BJP Minister Girish Mahajan's Statement

Addressing a party workshop at Jamner, his hometown in Jalgaon district, Mahajan said several leaders and workers from other parties were joining the BJP. "The incoming is a continuous process these days. Those who speak against us, enter them into the party fold and shut their mouth. Do not oppose their induction into the BJP," he said.

However small or big the BJP opponent may be, let the entry of the opponent happen smoothly to ensure maximum wins in the local body polls, said Mahajan, who is Minister for the Tapi Irrigation and Vidarbha Irrigation Corporations. His statement assumes significance as Mahajan is known as an influential leader in the party who has won six consecutive elections to the state assembly from Jamner.

Maharashtra News: Missing Navy Officer Surajsingh Chauhan Found Dead Near Matheran Trek
article-image

"Our political opponents criticise the BJP and the government. And to shut their mouth, their induction into the party is the only way. Do not oppose his entry into the BJP since this is the only way to keep his mouth shut," Mahajan said, much to the amusement of the party workers.

Known as one of the most trusted lieutenants of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Mahajan has been a known crisis manager for the government. His statement is considered an indication that the BJP wants to muster victories in the upcoming polls to the local as well as civic bodies.

