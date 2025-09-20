 Mumbai Environment Alert: BMC To Enforce Stricter Pollution Penalties On Construction Sites From November
The BMC's Environment Department, currently enforcing Solid Waste Management (SWM) by-laws, is finalising a new by-law with stricter penalties set to take effect in November. This will empower the department to act directly and impose tougher fines for pollution violations, especially targeting construction sites that breach dust control norms, boosting efforts to reduce environmental pollution.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 11:29 PM IST
article-image
BMC cracks down on construction sites with stricter pollution control measures starting November | File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC’s Environment Department, currently enforcing Solid Waste Management (SWM) by-laws, is finalising a new by-law with stricter penalties set to take effect in November. This will empower the department to act directly and impose tougher fines for pollution violations, especially targeting construction sites that breach dust control norms, boosting efforts to reduce environmental pollution.

Current Guidelines And Limitations

In October 2023, the BMC issued directives mandating all construction sites to follow a 28-point guideline aimed at reducing air pollution. Sites failing to comply are issued stop-work notices.

However, these guidelines lack provisions for punitive action. As a result, fines ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000 are currently imposed under the SWM Department’s 'Swachh Aangan 2006' by-law. The Environment Department, however, does not have the authority to collect these fines.

Mumbai Environment Alert: BMC To Enforce Stricter Pollution Penalties On Construction Sites From November
New Independent By-Law

The BMC's Environment Department is preparing to draft an independent by-law to impose penalties for environmental violations, including construction site breaches, pollution from bakeries and food stalls, and waste burning, confirmed a senior civic official.

In the past three months, 1,646 construction sites in Mumbai were found violating the BMC’s dust pollution control guidelines. Based on complaints and inspections, 1,156 sites were issued show-cause notices, and 490 sites were ordered to stop work.

Among these, 166 contractors complied with the guidelines and had their notices withdrawn, while 191 sites also resumed work after compliance and had stop-work orders lifted.

Pollution Control Measures For Construction Sites

The BMC's guidelines require construction sites to be fully enclosed with green cloth or jute to prevent dust dispersion. Additionally, a minimum 25-foot-high sheet metal or roofing cover must be installed to contain dust and debris.

Construction waste must be promptly cleared, and abandoned vehicles are prohibited on site. To reduce dust impact, vehicle wheels entering or exiting the site must be regularly cleaned, with developers responsible for providing the necessary cleaning equipment.

Mumbai’s Iconic Wood-Fired Bakeries Face Heat As BMC Pushes For Fuel Switch Amid Air Pollution...
article-image

Winter Air Quality Concerns

City air quality worsens from November to February due to factors like construction dust. The civic authorities have banned wood burning and bonfires at construction sites to reduce pollution and protect public health during winter.

