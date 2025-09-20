Mumbai Tragedy: 52-Year-Old Priest Dies By Suicide In Kandivali Temple After Complaint Of Sexual Misconduct; Probe Underway

Kandivali West priest allegedly commits suicide following sexual misconduct complaint | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 52-year-old pujari allegedly committed suicide in Kandivali West on Saturday. He allegedly hanged himself with a pancha from a ceiling fan in a temple in the early hours.

Preliminary investigation revealed that he had allegedly sought sexual favours from a 19-year-old girl. After the girl and her father approached the police to file a complaint against him, he allegedly took his own life soon after. The Kandivali police have registered an accidental death report, and a probe is underway.

Details of the Deceased

According to the police, Rajesh Goswami, a priest at the Tarkeshwar Mahadev temple in Laljipada, Kandivali West, resided in the same area. He had four children, including two daughters, and his son is also a priest. Originally from Madhya Pradesh, Goswami had been working at the temple for around seven to eight years.

His body was found hanging around 10.30 a.m. on Saturday after an individual informed the police. The police then arrived at the scene and transported his body to Shatabdi Hospital, Kandivali West, for a post-mortem.

Circumstances Leading to the Incident

The investigation revealed that Goswami had sent a message to the girl asking for sexual favours. The girl confided in her father, and they visited the Kandivali police station at about 1.30 a.m. to share her experience.

The police told them to return in the morning to complete the paperwork, but they also began looking for the priest. However, he could not be traced. Later, the police learnt that the priest had ended his life inside the temple located at Laljipada, Ganesh Nagar, in the western suburb. No suicide note has been recovered, the police official added.

