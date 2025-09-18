Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 25-Year-Old SBI Assistant Manager Found Dead By Suicide At Seawoods Flat; Probe Underway

SBI assistant manager Chinmay Dehangia found dead by suicide at his Seawoods flat, Navi Mumbai | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A 25-year-old assistant manager with the State Bank of India (SBI) was found dead by suicide at his rented flat in Seawoods on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Chinmay Dehangia, who worked in the IT department at SBI’s Seawoods branch. Police said the reason behind his suicide is yet to be ascertained.

Lived Alone in Rented Apartment

According to officials, Dehangia was unmarried and lived alone in a rented apartment at Sai Mahal building in Sector-48, Seawoods. In the early hours of Thursday, he allegedly hanged himself inside his flat.

Colleagues and Family Raised Alarm

"His absence at work raised concerns among colleagues, who, along with family members, tried to contact him on his mobile phone but received no response. The family later informed the building security guard to check on him," senior police inspector Devendra Pol from NRI coastal police station said.

Police Investigation Underway

Around 11 a.m., the NRI police were called to the spot. When officers broke opened the door, Dehangia was found hanging inside. Police have registered an accidental death case and said further investigation is underway. "We have not found any suicide note and the reason behind the step is yet to be ascertained," officer added.

