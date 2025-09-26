Maharashtra Rains: 3 Farmers Die By Suicide As Relentless Showers, Floods Wreak Havoc Across State |

Mumbai: Continuous torrential rainfall has wreaked havoc across several parts of Maharashtra, leading to devastating floods, widespread crop loss, and tragic farmer suicides. In the past 24 hours alone, three farmers, two from Solapur and one from Dharashiv, took their own lives after losing their crops to the relentless downpour.

Details On The Tragic Suicides

In Solapur’s Dahitane village, a 45-year-old farmer, who cultivated one-and-a-half acres of land, ended his life after watching his crops being destroyed. He left behind a suicide note stating, “I am frustrated due to the loss of crop in floods and decided to die by suicide. The chief minister should take the responsibility of my children’s education,” as reported by Hindustan Times. He is survived by his wife and three children.

You live in Maharashtra hope so you help the poor farmers of marathwada too which is affected with the worst floods ever ..!!! https://t.co/8c2pcQQEQz… pic.twitter.com/IvtrQaNSnS — Shivkanya (@MissShivkanya) September 25, 2025

Another farmer from Solapur’s Barshi village, aged 39, also died by suicide after losing crops across three-and-a-half acres of land. He is survived by his wife and two children. In Dharashiv’s Bhoom village, a 42-year-old farmer, who had cultivated two-and-a-half acres, took a similar step after floodwaters wiped out his crops. According to the report, district officials confirmed that all three suicides were carried out by hanging from trees.

Read Also Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Appeals To Amit Shah For Immediate Financial Assistance Amid Flood...

The tragedies highlight the deepening distress among the farming community. Officials noted that, as per protocol, departments including agriculture, revenue, and local police are investigating each case. They will submit detailed reports on the financial condition, landholding, and extent of crop losses of the deceased farmers. A committee led by the district collector will then decide on compensation for their families.

Rescue Operations On War-footing

Meanwhile, the state relief and rehabilitation department recorded two more rain-related deaths in the last 24 hours. Rescue and relief operations are being carried out across the worst-hit districts.

In Parbhani, 1,238 people were rescued, while in Nanded, 58 people were shifted to safety. Solapur district administration reported that over 4,350 residents from 792 flood-affected villages have been moved to shelters, where they are being provided with food, water and medical aid.

Authorities have also expedited the process of conducting panchnamas (damage assessment reports) so that compensation to affected farmers can be released swiftly. The deadline for completing these reports has been set for Monday.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/