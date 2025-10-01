ISAMRA Makes History: Musicians, Chorus Singers And Session Artistes To Receive Royalties Alongside Singers; See Photos

Sonu Nigam, Shailendra Singh, Sanjay Tandon, Anup Jalota, Jaspinder Narula, Udit Narayan and Niladri Kumar at the landmark ISAMRA announcement for royalty distribution to musicians and chorus singers | FPJ Photos

In a landmark move for the Indian music industry, the Indian Singers’ and Musicians’ Rights Association (ISAMRA) has announced that royalties will now be distributed not just to singers but also to musicians, chorus singers, and session artistes. The decision, taken at ISAMRA’s 12th annual general meeting, marks the first time in Indian music history that every contributor to a song will share in its value.

First Phase of Royalty Distribution

In the first phase, 62 musicians and 40 chorus singers will receive their dues. The announcement was made in the presence of ISAMRA founder and managing director Sanjay Tandon, chairman Anup Jalota, and musical legends including Sonu Nigam, Hariharan, Udit Narayan, Anuradha Paudwal, Jaspinder Narula, Sudesh Bhosle, and Shailendra Singh.FPJ Photos

Rs 4.5 Crores Earmarked for Artistes

ISAMRA has set aside Rs 4.5 crores for distribution, with dues generated from both new chartbusters and evergreen classics. The organisation said this marks a transformation in the music rights landscape, where every note—whether sung or played—will now carry its rightful value.

Voices from the Music Fraternity

Sonu Nigam said: “What began as a small effort has now taken shape into something historic. For the first time, singers, musicians, and chorus singers are getting their rightful royalties through ISAMRA. The faith of the community has always been our pillar of strength.”

Sanjay Tandon emphasised the significance: “This will be a first in Indian history. Never before have musicians and chorus singers received royalties. We have fought for this for years, and now I stand proud to see it become reality.”

Challenges Ahead

Tandon also pointed out that identifying non-featured artistes and their metadata will be the most challenging aspect of implementation. He urged musicians and chorus singers to come forward, join ISAMRA, and claim what is rightfully theirs.

Membership Requirements

To collect royalties, artistes must be members of ISAMRA. The association charges Rs 10,000 for singers and Rs 2,000 for musicians as lifetime membership fees, which are adjustable against future royalties.

A Historic Milestone

Veteran singer Jaspinder Narula described the initiative as deeply personal, while Shailendra Singh called it a long-awaited triumph: “It has been a long battle, and this is only just the beginning of royalties to come.”