Mumbai Real Estate News: Sri Lotus Developers’ Ultra-Luxury Projects Secure ₹130 Crore Bookings In Launch Week

Mumbai, October 01: Sri Lotus Developers & Realty Limited has announced a strong start to the quarter, with its newly launched ultra-luxury residential projects The Arcadian in Juhu and Amalfi in Versova securing a combined ₹130 crore in bookings within the first week of launch.

Juhu’s Arcadian Leads with ₹92 Crore

The Arcadian in Juhu, with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of ₹700 crore, contributed ₹92 crore to the initial bookings.

Amalfi in Versova Adds ₹38 Crore

Amalfi in Versova, inspired by a contemporary Mediterranean lifestyle, achieved ₹38 crore in bookings during its launch week. With a GDV of ₹300 crore, the project offers a distinctive living experience blending design, location, and lifestyle amenities.

Market Response Reflects Buyer Trust

Commenting on the response, Anand K. Pandit, Chairman & Managing Director of Sri Lotus Developers & Realty Limited, said:

“We are delighted with the overwhelming response. Achieving ₹130 crore in bookings within a week is a testament to the strength of Mumbai’s ultra-luxury housing market and the trust that homebuyers place in our brand. Our projects are thoughtfully crafted spaces that bring together design, community, and luxury.”

Upcoming Bandra Launch in Q3 FY26

Building on this momentum, the company is preparing to launch its next development, Project Varun in Bandra, in Q3 FY26. Pandit added:

“With the upcoming launch, we are set to carry forward the strong momentum of FY25 into FY26, which we expect to be a defining year marked by significant growth in both pre-sales and revenues.”

Company Profile

Incorporated in 2015 (formerly AKP Holdings Limited), Sri Lotus Developers & Realty Ltd. is a Mumbai-based real estate developer specializing in luxury and ultra-luxury residential as well as premium commercial projects, with a strong focus on redevelopment in Mumbai’s western suburbs.

The company has completed four projects aggregating over 4.2 lakh sq. ft. of carpet area, with five ongoing and eleven upcoming developments covering ~25.5 lakh sq. ft. of carpet area and ~18.7 lakh sq. ft. of saleable area.

Currently, Sri Lotus Developers has a strong presence in Juhu and Andheri West, with expansion plans into South Mumbai, Central Mumbai, Bandra, and Versova.