 Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Gadkari Attend RSS Centenary Wearing Sangh Uniform | VIDEO
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attended RSS centenary celebrations in Nagpur, alongside dignitaries, emphasising self-reliance and indigenous development during the Vijayadashami event.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 04:48 PM IST
Nagpur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were seen at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) centenary celebrations today in Nagpur wearing the traditional RSS uniform. The duo stood along with thousands of swayamsevaks as they recited the Sangh Prarthana at the organization’s grand Vijayadashami event.

The ceremony, held at the Reshimbagh ground, drew prominent dignitaries including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, former President Ram Nath Kovind (the chief guest), and leaders from across the country. Bhagwat, in his address, emphasised themes of self-reliance, the spirit of indigenous development, and urged that dependence should not become a compulsion.

During the event, a ceremonial Shastra Puja (worship of weapons) was performed, with both traditional arms and replicas of modern tools like Pinaka rockets and drones displayed, symbolizing a blend of heritage and modern challenges. In tribute to RSS founder Dr. K. B. Hedgewar, Kovind and Bhagwat offered floral respects.

For Gadkari and Fadnavis, wearing the RSS uniform was more than a symbolic gesture, it marked their participation in organizational traditions visibly. In the video footage circulating online, Fadnavis and other Maharashtra leaders can be seen standing in perfect discipline, pledging in the Sangh garb beside swayamsevaks.

In Nagpur especially, the significance of Vijayadashami is deepened by the convergence of two parallel traditions: the RSS’s annual Vijayadashami celebration, and the justice and equality movement led by Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, whose mass conversion to Buddhism at Deekshabhoomi in 1956 also occurred on Dussehra. The city thus transforms into a melting pot of spiritual, cultural, and social expressions.

Against this backdrop, the RSS’s 100 years celebration acquired additional resonance, reinforcing traditions and signaling that its identity remains intertwined with the festival’s message of victory, discipline, and renewal.

