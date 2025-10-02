Maharashtra: MSRTC Launches New Mobile App 'Aapli ST,' Aimed At Revolutionising Public Transport Across State

Maharashtra: MSRTC Launches New Mobile App 'Aapli ST,' Aimed At Revolutionizing Public Transport Across State | Representative Image

Mumbai: On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, Maharashtra’s State Road Transport Corporation launched a new mobile application named ‘Aapli ST’ (Our ST), aimed at revolutionizing public transport services across the state. Developed in collaboration with Rozmalta Autotech Ltd., the app is designed to provide real-time tracking for over 12,000 Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses operating on more than 1 lakh routes across Maharashtra.

Details

By leveraging GPS technology and live data, the app allows commuters to track their buses accurately, helping reduce unnecessary waiting time at stops and enhancing travel reliability. MSRTC, also known as ST (State Transport), aims to significantly improve passenger convenience through this initiative.

According to state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik, key features of the ‘Aapli ST’ app include live bus tracking using service or ticket numbers, a nearby bus stop locator based on the user’s current location, and detailed schedule information for routes between two destinations. The app also integrates emergency support by providing one-touch access to crucial contact numbers, ensuring enhanced safety for passengers. Additionally, the Passenger Information System offers real-time departure (STD) and estimated arrival times (ETA) of buses at particular stops, helping commuters plan their journeys better.

The app is available on both Android and iOS platforms, ensuring accessibility for a wide range of users. Minister Sarnaik acknowledged that due to the scale of the project, some technical glitches may initially occur, but assured users that continuous improvements will be made based on public feedback. He stressed that the government’s goal is to make MSRTC services more transparent, dependable, and secure through the use of modern technology.

As part of the transition, the existing ‘MSRTC Commuter App’ currently available on the Google Play Store will soon be rebranded as ‘Aapli ST’, although all current features will remain available during this changeover. In future updates, the app will also integrate real-time tracking with online ticket booking, adding further convenience for passengers who book their journeys in advance.

The launch of ‘Aapli ST’ reflects MSRTC’s ongoing efforts to modernize and improve public transport in Maharashtra. Authorities have encouraged passengers to actively share their experiences and suggestions, reinforcing their commitment to continually enhancing the app and overall commuter satisfaction.

Key Features Of The App:

Live Tracking: Passengers can track the exact location of buses by entering the service or ticket number.

Nearby Bus Stop Locator: Users can find the nearest ST bus stop from their location.

Schedule Information: View the timetable and routes between two desired stops.

Emergency Support: A list of emergency contact numbers is integrated into the app, allowing one-touch calling during critical situations.

Multi-Platform Availability: The app is available for both Android and iOS users.

Passenger Information System: Real-time departure (STD) and estimated time of arrival (ETA) for buses at specific stops.

