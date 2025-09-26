Mumbai Crime: Malad Man Arrested For Assaulting Live-in Partner, Attempting To Strangle Her Child | Representational image | Image generated using AI Grok

Mumbai: A 39-year-old man from Malad was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting his live-in partner, forcing her to swallow a strip of crocin tablets and attempting to strangle her three-year-old son with an electrical cord during a violent domestic dispute.

The accused, identified as Siddharth Patel, had been in a relationship with the 23-year-old complainant for nearly a year. Police said the woman moved into Patel’s Malad flat a month ago, along with her son, after separating from her husband. Patel allegedly allowed her to stay on the condition that she completely cut ties with her estranged spouse.

Victim Woman Continued To Meet Her Husband

However, the woman continued to remain in touch with her ex-husband, who lives in Mira Road, citing discussions about their child’s well-being. This, officers said, became a point of contention between the couple. Patel reportedly objected strongly to her meetings with her former husband and warned her that she must end all contact if she wanted their relationship to continue.

On Wednesday, Patel discovered that the woman had again visited her ex-husband. Enraged, he allegedly confronted her, physically assaulted her and forced her to swallow an entire strip of crocin tablets. The woman later told the police that Patel then turned his aggression towards her son. He allegedly wrapped an electrical extension cord around the child’s neck and began strangling him.

“When she attempted to rescue her child, Patel pushed her away and continued his assault. Desperate, she managed to dial the police control room number while screaming for help,” a police officer said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Her cries alerted neighbours, who rushed inside and tried to intervene. Minutes later, police personnel arrived at the scene and overpowered Patel. Both the mother and the child were immediately taken to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar (Shatabdi) Hospital in Kandivali, where they were admitted for treatment. Doctors have confirmed that they are out of danger but remain under observation.

Accused Booked, Currently In Police Custody

Senior police inspector Shailendra Nagarkar of Malwani police station confirmed Patel’s arrest. “The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. He is currently in police custody. Further action will follow after the woman’s detailed statement is recorded once she is discharged from the hospital,” Nagarkar said, according to the report.

