Mumbai Woman Alleges ₹6 Crore Dowry Demand, Assault And Forced Miscarriage In High-Profile Domestic Abuse Case: FIR Filed Against 4 Family Members

Samreen Barmare alleges domestic abuse, ₹6 crore dowry demand, and forced miscarriage by her husband and in-laws in Mahim, Mumbai | Representational photo

Mumbai: In a shocking case of alleged domestic violence, dowry harassment and forced miscarriage, the Mahim Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against four members of the Barmare family: Arham Laik Barmare, Farhat Laik Barmare, Laik Shaikh Lal Barmare, and Aliya Laik Barmare.

The complaint was filed by 23-year-old Samreen Arham Barmare, who has accused her husband and in-laws of sustained physical and mental abuse, harassment for dowry, and causing her miscarriage through brutal assault.

Dowry Demands and Lavish Wedding

According to the FIR, Samreen, daughter of real estate businessman Mohammad Sharif, residing in Samshuddin Nagar, Kurla-Andheri Road, Sakinaka, Mumbai, got married to Arham Barmare on December 23, 2024, in a lavish Muslim ceremony held at Islam Gymkhana, Marine Drive. Her father, Mohammad Sharif, spent nearly Rs 3 crore on the wedding.

Alleged Abuse and Escalating Demands

Before the marriage, Samreen’s in-laws allegedly demanded Rs 21 lakh in dowry, a BMW car, and large quantities of gold and silver, along with household items. In response, her family gifted Rs 11 lakh in cash, an AICAZAR car (MH 03 ER 9018), 165 tolas of gold, 2 kg of silver, and other valuables.

Following the wedding, Samreen moved into her marital home in Kanakia Miami, Mori Road, Mahim West, where she lived with her husband, in-laws, and sister-in-law. She described the initial days of marriage as peaceful. On January 9, 2025, she and her husband traveled to Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan for their honeymoon, returning on January 25.

However, the situation at home drastically changed thereafter. Samreen claims that from April 2025, her husband and in-laws reportedly began demanding an additional Rs6 crore from her family to fund Arham’s timber business.

When she ignored their demands, she was subjected to verbal abuse and physical assaults and threatened with further violence. She was also pressured to bring the remaining Rs 10 lakh in dowry and a BMW car. They allegedly threatened her that unless her father transferred a shop in Nalasopara to Arham’s name, the abuse would continue.

In August, the situation escalated dramatically. On August 1, during a trip to Mahabaleshwar, Samreen alleged that she was violently assaulted by Arham at a hotel in Panchgani. Later, when they found out she was pregnant, Arham and his family allegedly pressured her to undergo an abortion.

Forced Miscarriage and Theft

On August 25, he reportedly beat her again and told her he didn’t want a child. Following this, she experienced spotting and was thrown out of the house. She took an Ola cab to her parental home, where her parents took her to Dr. Sheetal Jagtap-Nalawade, who confirmed she had suffered a miscarriage.

On September 2, Samreen, along with her parents and police officials, visited her marital home to retrieve her belongings. She found only 90 tolas of gold, discovering that 75 tolas of gold, 2 kg of silver, and Rs3 lakh in cash were missing from the locker.

Formal Complaint and Legal Action

Samreen has filed a formal complaint at the Mahim Police Station against her husband Arham, her mother-in-law Farhat, her father-in-law Laik, and her sister-in-law Aliya. Based on her complaint, police have booked the accused under sections 85, 89, 91, 115, 316(2), 351(2), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act. The investigation is currently ongoing.

