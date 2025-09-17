Mumbai Crime: Shivajinagar Police Register Case Against Woman For Alleged Abetment To Suicide Of Boyfriend In Govandi

Mumbai Police investigate abetment to suicide case of Shoaib Tayyabali Syed in Govandi; woman named in FIR for alleged emotional and financial pressure | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Shivajinagar police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against a 20-year-old woman after her boyfriend, Shoaib Tayyabali Syed,22, allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Govandi.

The tragic incident, which occurred on January 10, 2025, has led to an ongoing investigation into allegations of emotional and financial exploitation, by his girlfriend, Arhama Habibullah Ansari.

FIR Filed by Mother

An FIR has been registered against Arhama under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), based on a complaint filed by Shoaib’s mother, Tohrabi Syed, 48.

Background and Family Claims

According to the FIR, Shoaib had been in a relationship with Arhama for over a year. He was working as a Team Leader at SSP Calling Culture in Belapur, Navi Mumbai, since November 2023. His family claimed that he stopped contributing his salary to the household from June 2024.

When questioned, he allegedly told his mother that a friend needed the money and he would give her money later. However, his behavior reportedly changed around September 2024. Family members noticed signs of mental distress, but Shoaib never openly discussed his problems at home.

Events on January 10, 2025

On January 10, 2025, after returning from a night shift and receiving his salary, Shoaib withdrew Rs25,000 using his father's ATM card. He then went to meet Arhama at Govandi railway station.

According to eyewitness Abdul Ahad Ansari, the couple had a heated argument. Shoaib handed over the money to Arhama before returning home around 11:30 AM, appearing visibly disturbed and later locked himself in his room.

Later that afternoon, when Shoaib failed to respond to repeated knocks on his bedroom door, his sister Sultana Siddiqui peered through the window and saw him hanging. The family broke open a backdoor and rushed him to Noor Hospital and later to Rajawadi Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Allegations of Financial and Emotional Pressure

Friends and relatives of Shoaib claim that Arhama frequently demanded expensive gifts and money from him. His friend Zaid alleged that Shoaib had even paid Rs3 lakh to purchase a gold chain for Arhama and had settled approximately Rs50,000 in medical bills for her mother between June and December 2024.

Following his death, Shoaib’s sister accessed his Instagram account, where messages reportedly indicated that he was manipulated and emotionally pressured by Arhama. The complaint alleges that Arhama insisted Shoaib sever ties with his family and pressured him to move into a new home near her mother’s residence..

Shoaib’s mother believes that this prolonged emotional and financial pressure led to her son’s deteriorating mental health and ultimately to his tragic decision. The investigation is ongoing, an official said.

