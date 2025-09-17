 Mumbai: 32-Year-Old Woman Dies By Suicide In Santacruz; Partner Takes Body To Parents' Home
A 32-year-old woman committed suicide. She was found hanging at her residence in Mumbai's Santacruz East area. The Vakola police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 02:01 PM IST
Mumbai: 32-Year-Old Woman Dies by Suicide; Partner Takes Body To Parents' Home | File

Mumbai: A 32-year-old woman, identified as Farhana Khan, allegedly died by suicide after hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her residence in the Davri Nagar locality of Vakola, Santacruz East, on Monday afternoon, police said.

According to officials, following the incident, Khan’s live-in partner did not inform the police or seek medical help. Instead, he transported her body to her parents' home, as reported by news agency PTI. The Vakola police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Further details are awaited.

In another tragic incident of suicide in the city, a 34-year-old man was found hanging at his residence in Andheri West on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Manish Thombare, who worked with a private company and lived in Sai Baba Society, Gaondevi Dongari.

According to DN Nagar police, the incident occurred between 11:30 pm. on Sunday and 11:30 am on Monday. Thombare lived with his brother and sister-in-law. He had gone to sleep in an upstairs room, and when he failed to come downstairs the next morning, his brother went to check on him and found him hanging from the ceiling fan with a saree.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His body was later sent to Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle (West) for a post-mortem examination. Preliminary investigations suggest that Thombare was suffering from depression due to family issues. He was married in 2022 but got divorced four months ago. He had no children. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

