Navi Mumbai News: Leopard Spotted Near Taloja Central Jail, Triggers Safety Concerns For Staff

Navi Mumbai, Jan 15: After two months of leopard sightings in the Kharghar hills, fresh reports of the big cat being spotted near Taloja Central Jail have raised serious safety concerns among prison officials and staff.

Concerns for staff safety

According to jail authorities, a leopard was sighted on January 11 entering the residential area of the Taloja Central Jail campus from the adjoining hill region. “The leopard sighting within the jail campus has created serious safety concerns for our officers and staff, especially those on night duty. Until the animal is captured, there is a constant risk to human life,” a senior prison official said.

The rear portion of the jail complex houses the Superintendent’s bungalow, where the jail superintendent resides with family members.

Wildlife movement reported earlier

With most government quarters in the rear colony remaining unoccupied, officials said there is always a risk of wildlife movement. In the past, sightings of venomous snakes, along with wild animals including hyenas and wild boars, have been reported from the campus.

Forest department alerted

Following the incident, the jail administration contacted the Range Forest Officer (RFO), Panvel, seeking urgent intervention. Forest officials conducted a site inspection and installed two camera traps in the area.

Confirming the action taken, RFO Gajanan Panpatte said forest officials are closely monitoring the situation. Forest officials confirmed that two camera traps have been installed and further action will be taken once the leopard is sighted again.

