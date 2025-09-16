 Mumbai: 34-Year-Old Man Found Hanging At His Andheri Residence; Police Cite Family Issues Behind Suicide
Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 10:42 AM IST
Mumbai: 34-Year-Old Man Found Hanging At His Andheri Residence; Police Cite Family Issues Behind Suicide | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A 34-year-old man allegedly committed suicide on Sunday in Andheri West. He was found hanging at his residence. Preliminary investigations revealed that he was suffering from depression due to family issues. He had married in 2022 but got divorced four months ago. He did not have any children. The DN Nagar police have registered an accidental death report.

About The Deceased

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Manish Thombare, who worked with a private company and lived in Sai Baba Society, Gaondevi Dongari, Andheri West. He allegedly ended his life between 11.30 p.m. on Sunday and 11.30 a.m. on Monday. He lived with his brother and sister-in-law.

He slept in the upstairs room. On Monday morning, when he did not come downstairs, his brother went upstairs and found Manish hanging from the ceiling fan with a saari. His brother rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His body has been sent to Cooper Hospital, Vile Parle (West), for post-mortem. Preliminary investigations revealed that he was depressed due to family problems. Further investigation is underway.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines |

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines | | |

