Mumbai News: BMC Considers Alternatives To Demolition Of Veer Savarkar Flyover In Goregaon Amid Political Opposition

Residents and political leaders protest against the proposed demolition of Veer Savarkar Flyover in Goregaon | File Photo

Mumbai: Amid strong local and political opposition to the proposed demolition of the seven-year-old Veer Savarkar flyover in Goregaon for the Versova-Dahisar Link Road (VDLR) double-decker bridge, the BMC has decided to explore alternatives. In response to public demand, officials are now assessing whether the existing bridge can be retained instead of dismantled.

Traffic Concerns Raised by Residents

Before the construction of the Veer Savarkar Flyover, Swami Vivekananda (SV) Road—linking Goregaon and Malad was notorious for severe traffic congestion. Local residents now fear that dismantling the flyover prematurely will worsen traffic until Phase 2 of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (North) (VDLR) is operational.

The proposed demolition has faced strong opposition from political parties including the BJP, Congress, Republican Party of India, and MNS, which also staged a protest at the site.

The Free Press Journal highlighted the potential inconvenience to commuters, while a public campaign has been launched to save the flyover from being razed.

Political Leaders Step In

BJP MLA Vidya Thakur, accompanied by party workers, met Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijeet Bangar, urging the BMC to consider alternative solutions to prevent the demolition of the existing flyover.

They cautioned that tearing down the structure would cause major traffic disruptions in the area. Thakur also wrote to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, appealing for the plan to be dropped and recommending that the current flyover be integrated into the proposed new bridge.

BMC Reviews Options

A senior civic official stated, “Considering the growing opposition from locals, we will hold discussions with the consultant to explore whether any viable option exists to retain the existing structure.”

The official added that, "five alternatives were studied to determine the most efficient solution. Ultimately, the double-decker bridge was chosen as it would address both local traffic flow and provide a crucial connector between Mindspace-Malad and Dindoshi—leading to the proposal to demolish the current flyover."

Also Watch:

Importance of the Existing Flyover

The Veer Savarkar Flyover (MTNL Flyover) in Goregaon West, built in 2018 for Rs 27 crore, connects the Western Express Highway (WEH) near Radisson Hotel to Rustomjee Ozone. It cut travel time between WEH, Goregaon, and Malad from over 45 minutes to under 10.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/