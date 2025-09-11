Mumbai Infrastructure News: BMC Approves Demolition Of Veer Savarkar Flyover In Goregaon For Double-Decker Bridge Despite Resident Opposition

Veer Savarkar Flyover in Goregaon West set for demolition to make way for double-decker bridge under VDLR project | File Photo

Mumbai: Despite facing strong opposition from local residents, the BMC has granted in-principle approval for the demolition of the seven-year-old Veer Savarkar Flyover in Goregaon. The demolition is proposed for the construction of a double-decker bridge as part of the ambitious Versova–Dahisar Link Road (VDLR) project.

Former local corporator Deepak Thakur urged the Municipal Commissioner to reconsider the proposal, citing concerns that the demolition could lead to severe traffic disruption in the area.

Residents Voice Concerns Over Traffic

"We are not against development, but demolishing the existing flyover will only create chaos. We are concerned about the traffic congestion that local commuters will have to endure again until the alternate bridge is completed. I have requested the Municipal Commissioner to reconsider the proposal and will be meeting with him in the next two days to discuss the matter," said Thakur.

Sameer Sawant, a local resident, said, "We were hoping that our local representatives would take up this issue and put pressure on the civic body to cancel the proposal. But their tall promises have failed to yield any results. We are now bracing ourselves for the traffic nightmare that will follow the demolition of the flyover."

Civic Officials Cite Cost Considerations

Meanwhile, a senior civic official said, "We explored several alternatives to retain the existing flyover, but the cost of modifying it turned out to be nearly the same as building a new structure. Hence, the decision was made to construct a double-decker bridge — which will not only support local traffic but also serve as a crucial connector between Malad and Dindoshi,” said a senior civic official.

The flyover may not be demolished immediately after the monsoon, indicating that the project timeline is still flexible. Bhushan Gagrani, the Municipal Commissioner, said, "The final approval for the demolition of the flyover has not been granted yet. However, there appears to be no other viable option."

About Veer Savarkar Flyover

The Veer Savarkar Flyover (MTNL Flyover) in Goregaon West, built in 2018 for Rs. 27 crore, connects the Western Express Highway (WEH) near Radisson Hotel to Rustomjee Ozone. It cut travel time between WEH, Goregaon, and Malad from over 45 minutes to under 10.

Now, the BMC plans to demolish it to make way for Phase 2 of the Mumbai Coastal Road (North), linking Versova to Dahisar and Mindspace-Malad to Dindoshi.

The move has drawn strong opposition from residents and political parties, who fear severe traffic congestion. Last month, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had staged a protest at the flyover, strongly opposing the BMC’s decision.

