 Mumbai: BMC Clears In-Principle Nod To Demolish Goregaon's Veer Savarkar Flyover
The Veer Savarkar Flyover, also known as the MTNL Flyover, is located in Goregaon West, connecting the Western Express Highway (WEH) (near Radisson Hotel) to Rustomjee Ozone. Built in 2018 for Rs. 27 crore after a decade-long push, it cut travel time between WEH, Goregaon, and Malad from over 45 minutes to under 10.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 10:15 AM IST
Mumbai: BMC Clears In-Principle Nod To Demolish Goregaon's Veer Savarkar Flyover | File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC has granted in-principle approval to demolish the Veer Savarkar (MTNL) flyover in Goregaon — a key east-west connector built just seven years ago for a proposed double-decker bridge as part of the ambitious Versova–Dahisar Link Road (VDLR) project. However, the final go-ahead for the demolition is still pending and rests with Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani.

About The Veer Savarkar Flyover

The Veer Savarkar Flyover, also known as the MTNL Flyover, is located in Goregaon West, connecting the Western Express Highway (WEH) (near Radisson Hotel) to Rustomjee Ozone. Built in 2018 for Rs. 27 crore after a decade-long push, it cut travel time between WEH, Goregaon, and Malad from over 45 minutes to under 10. Now, the BMC plans to demolish it to accommodate Phase 2 of the Mumbai Coastal Road, linking Versova to Dahisar and Mindspace–Malad to Dindoshi.

"We explored several alternatives to retain the existing flyover, but the cost of modifying it turned out to be nearly the same as building a new structure. Hence, the decision was made to construct a double-decker bridge — which will not only support local traffic but also serve as a crucial connector between Malad and Dindoshi,” said a senior civic official. The flyover may not be demolished immediately after the monsoon, indicating that the project timeline is still flexible.

Local residents and political parties had strongly opposed to the BMC’s controversial proposal to demolish the Veer Savarkar Flyover a vital link between Goregaon and Malad. The move has sparked public outrage, with fears of a major traffic crisis looming over the area if the flyover is dismantled. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had also issued a stern warning, threatening an agitation if the civic body proceeds with what it calls a short-sighted and reckless decision.

