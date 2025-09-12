Mumbai News: Gangster Vijay Palande Seeks Ujjwal Nikam’s Resignation As Special Public Prosecutor, Cites Rajya Sabha Membership

Veteran prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam | X (@KirenRijiju)

Mumbai: Gangster Vijay Palande, facing trial in three murder cases, has asked the sessions court, hearing his cases, to seek resignation of Rajyasabha Member Ujwal Nikam, as he claims he continues to appear as special public prosecutor in the cases against him.

Palande Challenges Nikam’s Role in Murder Trial

Palande has in the petition submitted before the Principal Sessions judge, hearing the trial, has claimed that Nikam is now appointed as a member of Rajyasabha. Thus, he claimed that he cannot continue to be a special public prosecutor in the case, which is a ‘office of profit under the state government’.

Claims Violation of Constitutional Mandate

Palande has further claimed that Nikam has yet not submitted his resignation as a special public prosecutor. “It may be noted that if Ujjwal Nikam seems to be still serving as a Special Public Prosecutor in the present case while being a Member of Parliament Rajya Sabha, this would be a grave violation of the Constitution mandate and will be a one sided affair.”

On receipt of Palande’s application, the prosecution sought time to submit a reply. The court has now scheduled the hearing on September 26.

Background of the Murder Cases

Palande was arrested in April 2012 for murdering Delhi businessman Arun Tikku and film producer Karankumar Kakkad. Previously, He had earlier jumped parole after being convicted of another double murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Palande was subsequently also accused of a third murder — that of an unidentified victim—after the police recovered a skull and bones. However, Nikam was appointed as special public prosecutor only in the murder case of Tikku and Kakkad.

