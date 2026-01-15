Bhiwandi Civic Polls: 3 Former Mayors, 35 Senior Corporators Face Crucial Test As Counting Begins Today

Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation | FPJ

Bhiwandi: Elections to the 90-member Bhiwandi–Nizampur Municipal Corporation were held across 23 wards on Thursday. A total of 432 candidates, including 121 independents, contested the election, while six BJP candidates were elected unopposed, pending formal declaration. For many veteran politicians, this election has turned into a referendum on their political credibility. Several long-serving corporators who dominated local politics for years are now facing strong anti-incumbency, with voters openly voicing their dissatisfaction over issues like water supply, civic neglect and alleged misuse of power.

Residents from areas such as Kamatghar, Anjurphata, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk and Kombalpada told that they no longer want representatives who switch off water supply when angry or displeased.

This time we want a corporator who serves people not one who threatens them a voter from Anjurphata said.

Heavyweights In The Fray

Among the most prominent candidates whose political standing is on the line are:

Vilas Patil, former Mayor

Pratibha Patil, former Mayor and wife of Vilas Patil, Javed Dalvi, former Mayor

Manoj Katkar, former Deputy Mayor

Several senior BJP corporators are also contesting crucial seats, including Santosh Shetty, Balaram Chaudhary, Nilesh Chaudhary, Prakash Taware, Shyam Agarwal.

Political observers say the results of these high-profile candidates will decide whether Bhiwandi continues with its traditional power structure or shifts towards a new political leadership.

Also Watch:

Next Generation Steps In

Adding another layer to the contest is the entry of political heirs, with many established leaders fielding their family members for the first time:

Meet Choughule, son of BJP MLA Mahesh Choughule

Adv. Mayuresh Patil, son of former Mayor Vilas Patil

Adv. Esha Khan, daughter of former Deputy Mayor Imran

Avesh Siddiqui and Aamir Siddiqui, sons of former Deputy Mayor Ahmed Siddiqui

Suchita Mhatre, wife of former MLA Rupesh Mhatre

Their electoral performance is being closely watched as a test of whether political legacy still holds sway over Bhiwandi’s electorate

Counting Today At Seven Centres

For smooth counting of votes, the Election Commission has set up seven Returning Officer offices at five locations across the city. Counting of votes will begin on Friday morning, and results are expected to provide a clear picture of whether voters have chosen continuity or change.As Bhiwandi waits for the verdict, the outcome will not only shape the next municipal council but also signal the future of the city’s long-entrenched political class.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/