Bhiwandi Polls Highlight Voters' Spirit And Civic Lapses As Ailing Woman, Elderly Struggle For Their Right To Vote

Bhiwandi: At the Ansari Playground polling station in Bhiwandi, a middle-aged woman suffering from diabetes and asthma arrived to cast her vote despite being visibly unwell. Soon after reaching the booth, she reportedly felt dizzy and nearly collapsed. A woman police constable on duty immediately assisted her, made her sit on a chair and offered her drinking water until she recovered.

Witnesses said the woman refused to leave without voting saying that participating in the democratic process was her responsibility despite her illness. Her determination drew praise from voters and polling staff present at the booth.

However, the inspiring moment was contrasted by serious shortcomings in voter facilities across the city. At Ward No. 8 in Kaptalab where the civic body had claimed that wheelchairs and tents would be provided for voter convenience, no such arrangements were found on the ground. Due to the absence of a wheelchair, an elderly voter had to be carried into the polling booth while seated on a plastic chair.

Similar complaints were reported from several polling centres, where drinking water was unavailable, no seating was provided for senior citizens, and voters were forced to wait in long queues under the sun without any shelter.

Residents and polling agents criticised the civic administration for failing to implement basic Election Commission guidelines meant to ensure dignified and accessible voting, especially for the elderly, disabled and sick voters.While the resilience of voters stood out, the lack of planning and infrastructure raised questions about the preparedness of the Bhiwandi–Nizampur Municipal Corporation on one of the most important days of local democracy.

