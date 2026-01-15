Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Parksite Police Book 5 For Using Fake ‘MLA’ Stickers On Luxury SUVs

Parksite police take action against vehicles illegally displaying fake MLA stickers ahead of the Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 15: In the run-up to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, the Parksite police have taken action against the misuse of political insignia, booking five persons in two separate cases for illegally displaying Legislative Assembly Member (MLA) stickers on luxury SUVs.

Cases registered under MV Act and BNS

The police have registered offences under Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act and Sections 204 and 205 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for impersonation and misuse of official designation.

First incident during patrolling

According to the complaint filed by Police Sub-Inspector Sagar Hujare, during routine patrolling at around 12.30 am on January 14, police noticed a black Scorpio Classic (MH 04 LL 7000) with tinted windows at Anandgad Naka, Road No. 3, Parksite, Vikhroli (West). A sticker reading “Vidhan Sabha Sadasya, MLA” was displayed on the vehicle’s front windshield.

On inquiry, the driver, Dawoot Hasmatullah Chowdhary (36), a resident of Ghatkopar (West), stated that the car belonged to Imran Ayub Sheikh (32).

However, further investigation revealed that the actual owner of the vehicle was Monu Singh, a resident of Mira Road (East). As none of the three is an elected MLA, police registered a case against Chowdhary, Sheikh and Singh for misusing the MLA designation.

Second vehicle intercepted

In a second incident, based on a complaint by Police Sub-Inspector Nitin Jhade, police intercepted another black, tinted-window Mahindra Thar Roxx (MH 47 CB 7000) at the same location during the same patrol. The vehicle was also found displaying an MLA sticker on the front windshield.

The driver, Nadir Iqbal Sheikh (36), a resident of Sakinaka, claimed the car belonged to Imran Ayub Sheikh. However, police investigations revealed that the registered owner was Nitesh Punabhai Kathrotiya, a resident of Dahisar (East). Consequently, police booked Nadir Sheikh, Imran Sheikh and Nitesh Kathrotiya in this case.

