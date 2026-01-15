 Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Confusion Over Mobile Phone Rules Creates Chaos At Polling Booths
Voting for the BMC elections in Mumbai began amid confusion over mobile phone rules at polling booths. While BMC clarified phones are allowed if switched off, ground staff and police at some booths barred entry with phones. Voters say mixed messaging caused inconvenience, frustration, and may impact turnout, especially among early, office-going voters.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 11:02 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Confusion Over Mobile Phone Rules Creates Chaos At Polling Booths | PTI

Mumbai: As the voting for the BMC elections began today at 7.30 am, some voters are confused if mobile phones inside polling. Some voters say the polling officers are not allowing to carry mobile phone inside the polling booth premises, while some say the phones are allowed till the voting room, if it is switched off. 

"I went for voting directly after my morning walk. I carried my phone along. It was useful as the help desk sent gave e-slip on WhatsApp, which had all details like serial number, polling room number etc. No hard copy of the slip was needed. They room had a plastic hanging storage with zip locked for voters who carried phone," said Alka B, who cast her voter at 7.30 am, immediately after the polling time commenced. 

article-image

The BMC election department had clarified that citizens may carry their mobile phones to the booth but must switch them off while voting. However, ground teams, including police and election staff, are not allowing voters to enter with mobile phones, creating inconvenience and frustration

Voters are expressing on social media, family and society WhatsApp groups that this mixed messaging may directly affect voter turnout. "Many office-going citizens vote early before work, and they cannot leave their mobile phones at home. People travelling alone have no safe place to keep their phones.

Some voters may return without voting due to the restriction," said Kalpana Mate, resident of Mankhurd.

article-image

Residents say there is poor of clear coordination between BMC, police, and election officers could reduce the voting percentage, especially in morning hours. Voters are demanding one clear rule at all booths, so every citizen can vote without confusion.

However, the BMC staff has clarified that phone are allowed in the polling premises, if they are switched off.

