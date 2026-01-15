 Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Senior Citizens & Persons With Disabilities Exercise Their Right To Vote At Balmohan Vidya Mandir, Dadar
HomeMumbaiMumbai BMC Elections 2026: Senior Citizens & Persons With Disabilities Exercise Their Right To Vote At Balmohan Vidya Mandir, Dadar

Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Senior Citizens & Persons With Disabilities Exercise Their Right To Vote At Balmohan Vidya Mandir, Dadar

Senior citizens and persons with disabilities arrived early at the Balmohan Vidya Mandir polling booth in Dadar to cast their votes, overcoming health and mobility challenges. Assisted by family, volunteers, and special arrangements like wheelchairs, their enthusiasm inspired polling staff and encouraged wider public participation in the democratic process.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 09:28 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Senior Citizens & Persons With Disabilities Exercise Their Right To Vote At Balmohan Vidya Mandir, Dadar | ANI

Mumbai: Senior citizens and persons with disabilities turned up early today at the Balmohan Vidya Mandir polling booth in Dadar to cast their votes, setting an inspiring example for the rest of the electorate.

Despite mobility challenges and health constraints, many elderly voters arrived at the polling center accompanied by family members or assisted by volunteers. Wheelchairs and special arrangements were made to ensure smooth and accessible voting for all.

Election officials said that the enthusiasm displayed by senior citizens and differently-abled voters has boosted the morale of polling staff and encouraged other voters to participate actively in the democratic process. Authorities have urged citizens to follow their example and come out in large numbers to vote peacefully and responsibly.

