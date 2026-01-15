BMC Elections 2026: Sachin Tendulkar & His Family Step Out To Cast Their Votes In Mumbai; VIDEO

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday set an example of civic responsibility as he, along with his family, cast his vote in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Elections 2026. The former India captain was seen arriving at the polling booth with his wife Anjali Tendulkar and other family members, drawing attention from voters and media alike.

Dressed casually and interacting briefly with officials and fellow citizens, Tendulkar urged people to actively participate in the democratic process. Visuals of the Tendulkar family outside the polling station quickly surfaced on social media, with fans praising the iconic cricketer for promoting voter awareness.