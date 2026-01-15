Martin Zubimendi & Enzo Fernandez Clash After Arsenal's Narrow Win Over Chelsea At Stamford Bridge; Video

Image: Sky Sports Football/X

In a dramatic turn following Arsenal’s narrow 3-2 win over Chelsea in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final at Stamford Bridge, emotions spilled over as two midfield stars found themselves embroiled in a heated confrontation after the final whistle.

The match itself was a gripping contest. Arsenal went ahead and held on despite strong pressure from Chelsea, showcasing resilience that sets up an intriguing second leg in the competition.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, what stole headlines from the on-field action was the post-match scene. According to multiple reports, Chelsea captain Enzo Fernandez and Arsenal’s Martin Zubimendi were at the centre of a fiery exchange in the middle of the pitch immediately after the game ended.

The Altercation

As players from both sides congregated at the centre circle, footage and eyewitness accounts show Fernandez visibly agitated and confronting Zubimendi. The exact trigger for the clash hasn’t been officially clarified, but it appeared to stem from Zubimendi’s actions late in the game or immediately after the final whistle, actions that clearly drew the ire of the Argentine midfielder.

Rather than defuse the situation, Zubimendi’s reaction, reportedly laughing off Fernandez’s complaints, only seemed to escalate matters, prompting a more heated response from the Chelsea man.

While both Zubimendi and Fernandez are influential figures for their respective teams, such post-match flare-ups are reminders of the passion and competitive edge inherent in high-stakes fixtures, especially in knockout competitions where every goal and decision feels amplified.

Premier League 2025/26: Gabriel's Mocking Gesture Towards Aston Villa Goes Viral After Arsenal's 4-1 Victory; VIDEO

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes didn’t just make an impact on the pitch during his side’s commanding 4–1 win over Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium, he also continued the banter off it, playfully mocking Villa’s recent celebrations in the tunnel after the final whistle.

The Brazilian centre-back, who was instrumental in Arsenal’s victory with a strong defensive display and a goal, was caught on video mimicking a celebration previously performed by Villa’s midfielder Amadou Onana.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier in the week, Onana had celebrated Villa’s win over Chelsea by acting out a gesture that symbolised putting three points in his pocket, a playful way of highlighting their hard-earned victory. After Arsenal ended Villa’s 11-match winning streak with a dominant second-half performance, Magalhaes turned the tables in the tunnel by copying that exact celebration, teasing Villa and their fans in the process.

The footage quickly circulated on social media, showing Magalhaes reenacting Onana’s move as players made their way toward the dressing rooms. For many Arsenal supporters, the moment underscored not only the joy of a big win but also the light-hearted rivalry and competitive edge between the Premier League’s top teams this season.

The moment was one of several talking points from Arsenal’s standout win, a result that not only bolstered their position at the top of the Premier League but also sparked plenty of banter between rivals as the title race heats up.