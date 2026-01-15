MCA Announces Dilip Vengsarkar Inter-College Cricket Tournament

WTC 2025-27 Points Table: New Zealand Climb To Second After West Indies Win, Australia Remain Top, India Slip To 6th Below Pakistan | Credits: Britannica (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Mumbai Cricket Association has announced an Inter-College Tournament, to be instituted in the name of Dilip Vengsarkar. Former India skipper Vengsarkar had pointed out the necessity of having tournaments at the Inter-College level and was critical of the Mumbai University Vice Chancellor for not taking measures to promote College cricket at the presentation ceremony for the Harris Shield at Wankhede recently.

However, MCA, led by President Ajinkya Naik, has taken the initiative to fulfill the demand of Vengsarkar and other players. "Dilip Vengsarkar Inter-College Tournament will celebrate excellence, leadership, and the enduring legacy of Mumbai cricket. The tournament will serve as a vital platform for nurturing young talent at the collegiate level," Naik said at the Special Centenary Celebration Function at the Dadar Parsee Zoroastrian Cricket Club (DPZ CC) on Wednesday.

The decision to introduce Inter College cricket was earlier taken in the MCA's Apex Council Meeting on Wednesday.

"Our vision is to create a robust pathway from college cricket to the highest levels of the game. Naming the Inter-College Tournament after Dilip Vengsarkar reflects the values of excellence and leadership that we want young cricketers to aspire to," he added

Naik also lauded the role of Mangesh Bhalekar, General Secretary DPZ CC, for his role in advocating promotion of College cricket and his effort behind the club that proudly completes 100 Glorious Years of Cricketing Legacy."Mangesh Sir's management skills are exemplary. He has been at the forefront of promoting cricket in any form and also one of the brains behind the introduction of Inter-College cricket," Naik added.

DPZ CC is a recipient of the prestigious Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar and has been providing free cricket coaching to students for over 50 years, contributing significantly to grassroots cricket development.

MCA to introduce central contracts for Mumbai players

Meanwhile, the MCA will also introduce central contracts for its senior team players, along with a scouting tournament for discovering young talent for its T20 league.

"Central contracts are a step towards empowering players with stability and confidence, while the T20 scouting tournament will ensure that Mumbai continues to identify and nurture talent suited for the future of the game," a release from MCA said.

"These initiatives are designed to enhance player development, ensure long-term well-being and create clear pathways for emerging talent to progress to elite levels of the game," it added.