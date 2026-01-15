 'Krrish Ka Sunega Gaana?' Meme Song Played During IND vs NZ 2nd ODI In Rajkot? Here's What Viral Video Claimed
An unverified video from the IND vs NZ 2nd ODI in Rajkot has gone viral, claiming the stadium DJ played the meme track “Krrish Ka Sunega Gaana?” during the drinks break. Though unconfirmed by officials or broadcasters, the clip appears light-hearted and has gained widespread attention online, entertaining fans as an amusing but unverified moment.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 10:12 AM IST
Image: BCCI/X

An unverified video circulating on social media has sparked amusement among cricket fans, claiming to show the stadium DJ playing the popular meme track “Krrish Ka Sunega Gaana?” during the drinks break of the IND vs New Zealand 2nd ODI at the Rajkot stadium.

The short clip, which has not been officially confirmed by match authorities or broadcasters, appears to capture a light-hearted moment as the song plays over the stadium speakers.

While the authenticity of the video remains unverified, it has quickly gained traction online, with users sharing and commenting on the DJ’s alleged pop-culture-inspired song choice. Until official confirmation emerges, the video continues to be viewed as a fun but unconfirmed moment from the match.

India suffered an early setback during the second One-Day International against New Zealand at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday, as star batter Virat Kohli was dismissed for 23 runs off 29 balls. The former India captain, who had come into the match as the world’s No. 1 ranked ODI batter, was clean bowled by New Zealand pacer Kristian Clarke, sending a hush through the packed stadium.

Kohli looked composed during his stay at the crease, playing cautiously and attempting to anchor the innings after India were put in to bat. However, just as he appeared to be settling in, Clarke produced a sharp delivery that breached Kohli’s defence and crashed into the stumps. The dismissal marked a crucial breakthrough for New Zealand, lifting their intensity in the field.

The moment sparked visible disappointment among fans in the stands, many of whom were seen holding their heads in disbelief. Expectations were high for Kohli to deliver a big knock, especially after his recent return to the top of the ICC ODI batting rankings and India’s strong start to the series.

Kohli’s early exit placed added pressure on India’s middle order to rebuild the innings and post a competitive total. As play continued, attention quickly turned to how India would respond without their batting mainstay, while New Zealand looked to capitalise on the momentum gained from his prized wicket.

