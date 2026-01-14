VIDEO: CLEAN BOWLED! Harshit Rana Castles Devon Conway In IND Vs NZ 2nd ODI, Netizens React With Hilarious Gautam Gambhir Memes

Harshit Rana once again made his mark on the field with a fine bowling performance. Often ridiculed for being a Gautam Gambhir favourite, Rana continued to win over fans with his stellar performances. In the IND vs NZ 2nd ODI on Wednesday, Rana cleaned up Kiwi opener Devon Conway with a peach in Rajkot.

Rana was heavily backed by Gautam Gambhir and netizens flooded the internet with hilarious memes of the Indian head coach.

Rana opened the bowling alongside Mohammed Siraj and bowled a tight spell to keep the New Zealand openers in check. The 24-year-old did not err on his line and length, giving nothing away to the Kiwi batters. He then castled Conway with a sharp inswinger.

Conway has had a rough outing against the Kolkata Knight Riders pacer, who dismissed him in the first IND vs NZ ODI as well. Rana since making his debut in ODIs is developing into a fine asset for India in the 50-over format.

Here is how netizens reacted to Harshit Rana's bowling

