 Injury Scare Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026? Washington Sundar RULED OUT Of IND vs NZ T20I Series
Washington Sundar is facing a race against time to be fit for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Sundar suffered an injury in the IND vs NZ 1st ODI and was initially set to miss the remaining two ODIs. Now, the all-rounder is ruled out of the 5-match t20I series due to side strain. The deadline for squad changes for the World Cup is January 31.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 12:00 AM IST
India have suffered a major injury scare ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 next month. All-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the upcoming IND vs NZ T20I series. Sundar suffered an injury in the 1st ODI which now puts his participation in the tournament at risk.

The Gujarat Titans all-rounder experienced discomfort in his left lower rib area while bowling in Rajkot. He did not come to bat at his usual position, with India promoting Harshit Rana ahead of him. Sundar did come to bat despite injury later, finishing off a crucial chase.

"Washington Sundar has been ruled out from T20 series vs NZ due to side strain," a BCCI official told PTI.

Washington Sundar is a crucial all-format player for India under head coach Gautam Gambhir. His ability to bowl in all phases of the game and bat in a variety of roles makes him a valuable asset to the side.

BCCI are yet to make an official statement and a replacement is likely on the cards. Ayush Badoni replaced him in the ODI squad and could be considered for the t20I squad as well. Other options include Riyan Parag, who himself is believed to be returning to full fitness.

Sundar's injury however raises questions regarding the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 for India. BCCI can submit changes to the provisional squad until January 31. Post that deadline, replacements will need to be approved by the ICC technical committee. Sundar will have to prove his fitness until then to make the cut.

India already have Tilak Varma struggling to make the cut following a surgery. The Men In Blue, who are the defending champions, begin their tournament on February 7 against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium.

