 IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli Gets Dismissed For 23 Runs By Kristian Clarke, Rajkot Fans Hold Their Heads In Disbelief; Video
India faced an early setback in the second ODI against New Zealand in Rajkot as Virat Kohli was dismissed for 23 off 29 balls. The world No. 1 ODI batter was clean bowled by pacer Kristian Clarke just as he was settling in, giving New Zealand a crucial breakthrough and silencing the packed stadium.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 03:32 PM IST
article-image
Image: JioHotstar/X

India suffered an early setback during the second One-Day International against New Zealand at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday, as star batter Virat Kohli was dismissed for 23 runs off 29 balls. The former India captain, who had come into the match as the world’s No. 1 ranked ODI batter, was clean bowled by New Zealand pacer Kristian Clarke, sending a hush through the packed stadium.

Kohli looked composed during his stay at the crease, playing cautiously and attempting to anchor the innings after India were put in to bat. However, just as he appeared to be settling in, Clarke produced a sharp delivery that breached Kohli’s defence and crashed into the stumps. The dismissal marked a crucial breakthrough for New Zealand, lifting their intensity in the field.

The moment sparked visible disappointment among fans in the stands, many of whom were seen holding their heads in disbelief. Expectations were high for Kohli to deliver a big knock, especially after his recent return to the top of the ICC ODI batting rankings and India’s strong start to the series.

Kohli’s early exit placed added pressure on India’s middle order to rebuild the innings and post a competitive total. As play continued, attention quickly turned to how India would respond without their batting mainstay, while New Zealand looked to capitalise on the momentum gained from his prized wicket.

'Virat Kohli Khush Nahi Hoga': Netizens Erupt After Kuldeep Yadav Drops Henry Nicholls' Catch During IND vs NZ 1st ODI

Indian cricket fans had plenty to talk about on social media during the first ODI between India and New Zealand in Vadodara, and one moment early in the innings quickly grabbed the spotlight. Kuldeep Yadav, usually regarded as a safe fielder, put down a straightforward chance to dismiss Henry Nicholls, sparking an immediate and animated reaction from netizens across platforms.

The incident occurred in the early overs of New Zealand’s innings after India elected to bowl first. Henry Nicholls, still settling at the crease, offered a chance that went straight to Kuldeep Yadav. To the surprise of many, the ball slipped through, allowing the left-hander a crucial reprieve. The missed opportunity was instantly replayed on television, and within moments, clips of the drop began circulating widely on social media.

Fans were quick to respond with a mix of humour, disappointment and sarcasm. One comment that stood out and rapidly gained traction read, “Virat Kohli khush nahi hoga,” suggesting that the former India captain would not be pleased with such lapses in the field. The remark struck a chord with fans, given Kohli’s well-known emphasis on high fielding standards and intensity, and soon became a popular refrain under posts discussing the dropped catch.

Several users pointed out that early chances are often match-defining in ODI cricket, especially against a side like New Zealand that is known for capitalising on errors. Memes, reaction gifs and playful jabs flooded timelines as the moment became one of the talking points of the match.

