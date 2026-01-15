 Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Technical Glitch Disrupts Early Voting At Lalbaug’s Chiwda Gully; Polling Begins After EVM Replaced | Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai BMC Elections 2026: Technical Glitch Disrupts Early Voting At Lalbaug’s Chiwda Gully; Polling Begins After EVM Replaced | Video

Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Technical Glitch Disrupts Early Voting At Lalbaug’s Chiwda Gully; Polling Begins After EVM Replaced | Video

Polling at a booth in Lalbaug’s Chiwda Gully was delayed on Thursday after an Electronic Voting Machine failed to start at 7:30 am. Officials tried troubleshooting for over 25 minutes before installing a replacement unit. Voting eventually resumed at 7:58 am, frustrating early-morning voters who had queued up well before dawn.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 09:13 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Technical Glitch Disrupts Early Voting At Lalbaug’s Chiwda Gully; Polling Begins After EVM Replaced |

Mumbai: As the high-stakes Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections kicked off across Mumbai on Thursday, a technical snag at a polling booth in Lalbaug’s iconic Chiwda Gully caused major delays and frustration among early-morning voters.

The polling station, situated in one of South Mumbai’s most politically vibrant areas, saw a complete standstill when the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) failed to start at the scheduled 7:30 am opening time. While citizens had queued up well before dawn to exercise their franchise, the switch-on process hit a technical hurdle, leaving officials and voters in a state of limbo.

Read Also
BMC Elections 2026: Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar, Actor Akshay Kumar Among Early Voters Cast...
article-image

Troubleshooting & Delay

Polling officials on duty immediately initiated troubleshooting protocols to rectify the issue. For over 25 minutes, technical staff reportedly attempted to reboot the machine and check the power connections, but the unit remained non-functional. Following the failed troubleshooting attempts, a replacement EVM was installed at the polling station. Voting finally resumed at approximately 7:58 am, nearly half an hour behind schedule.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Technical Glitch Disrupts Early Voting At Lalbaug’s Chiwda Gully; Polling Begins After EVM Replaced | Video
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Technical Glitch Disrupts Early Voting At Lalbaug’s Chiwda Gully; Polling Begins After EVM Replaced | Video
BMC Elections 2026: Sachin Tendulkar & His Family Step Out To Cast Their Votes In Mumbai; VIDEO
BMC Elections 2026: Sachin Tendulkar & His Family Step Out To Cast Their Votes In Mumbai; VIDEO
Bajaj Auto Targets No.1 Spot In Global E-Scooter Market With New Chetak C25 Launch
Bajaj Auto Targets No.1 Spot In Global E-Scooter Market With New Chetak C25 Launch
Are Fruit Juices Actually Sugar-Free? Diabetologist Busts Popular Myths About Packaged Beverages
Are Fruit Juices Actually Sugar-Free? Diabetologist Busts Popular Myths About Packaged Beverages

Sudhir Salvi, Secretary of Lalbaug Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal and Sena UBT leader, spoke to the media on the issue. Salvi told the media that he arrived at the polling station early around 7:15 am and found out that the EVM failed to start on time. "The EVM became functional at 7:58 am and I cast my vote at 7:59 am," said Salvi. "I've asked the polling officials if timing will be extended, compensating for the delay," he added.

A High-Stakes Day For Mumbai

The Lalbaug area is part of a larger political battleground in the 2026 BMC elections, which are being held after a four-year delay. With over 1.03 crore voters eligible to decide the fate of 227 wards, the State Election Commission (SEC) has deployed over 28,000 police personnel to maintain order.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Technical Glitch Disrupts Early Voting At Lalbaug’s Chiwda Gully;...
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Technical Glitch Disrupts Early Voting At Lalbaug’s Chiwda Gully;...
BMC Elections 2026: Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar, Actor Akshay Kumar Among Early Voters Cast...
BMC Elections 2026: Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar, Actor Akshay Kumar Among Early Voters Cast...
Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Voting Begins For High-Stakes Civic Polls; All...
Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Voting Begins For High-Stakes Civic Polls; All...
BMC Elections 2026: As Mumbai Goes For Polling, Know What's Open & Closed Today
BMC Elections 2026: As Mumbai Goes For Polling, Know What's Open & Closed Today
BMC Elections 2026: Voting Begins Across 10,231 Polling Stations In Mumbai For High-Stakes Civic...
BMC Elections 2026: Voting Begins Across 10,231 Polling Stations In Mumbai For High-Stakes Civic...