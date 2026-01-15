 BMC Elections 2026: Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar, Actor Akshay Kumar Among Early Voters Cast Ballots As Polling Begins In Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBMC Elections 2026: Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar, Actor Akshay Kumar Among Early Voters Cast Ballots As Polling Begins In Mumbai

BMC Elections 2026: Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar, Actor Akshay Kumar Among Early Voters Cast Ballots As Polling Begins In Mumbai

Polling for the BMC elections began at 7:30 am on Thursday, with Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar and actor Akshay Kumar among the early voters. Both urged citizens to turn out in large numbers, stressing the election’s importance for Mumbai’s future. Long queues were seen at several booths as voters arrived early to cast ballots.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 08:27 AM IST
article-image
BMC Elections 2026: Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar, Actor Akshay Kumar Among Early Voters Cast Ballots As Polling Begins In Mumbai |

Mumbai: Polling for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections began at 7:30 am on Thursday, January 15, 2026, with several prominent personalities among the first to cast their votes, setting the tone for the crucial civic exercise after a nearly four-year gap.

Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar Casts Vote

Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar was among the earliest voters, arriving at a polling station in Bandra’s Hill Road area shortly after voting began. After casting his vote, Shelar stressed the importance of the BMC elections for Mumbai’s future, pointing to the civic body’s massive budget. He appealed to citizens to participate in large numbers, describing the election as vital for the city’s development.

"It is a very important election for the municipal corporation, for the development of Mumbai city," said Shelar. "I appeal the voters to come out in large numbers, you have the opportunity to teach a lesson to the corrupt party of Thackeray," he added while attacking the opposition.

FPJ Shorts
Are Fruit Juices Actually Sugar-Free? Diabetologist Busts Popular Myths About Packaged Beverages
Are Fruit Juices Actually Sugar-Free? Diabetologist Busts Popular Myths About Packaged Beverages
World Bank Approves $680 Million Loans For Three Assam Projects
World Bank Approves $680 Million Loans For Three Assam Projects
Martin Zubimendi & Enzo Fernandez Clash After Arsenal's Narrow Win Over Chelsea At Stamford Bridge; Video
Martin Zubimendi & Enzo Fernandez Clash After Arsenal's Narrow Win Over Chelsea At Stamford Bridge; Video
Uttar Pradesh Leaps To 4th In NITI Aayog Export Preparedness Index, Tops Among Landlocked States
Uttar Pradesh Leaps To 4th In NITI Aayog Export Preparedness Index, Tops Among Landlocked States

Akshay Kumar Reaches To Vote Early Morning

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar also reached his polling station at Gandhi Shikshan Bhavan in Juhu early in the morning to exercise his franchise. Urging Mumbaikars to step out and vote, the actor said the power to shape the city’s future lies with its citizens. He appealed to voters to move beyond rhetoric and actively participate in the democratic process. "If we have to be the real hero of Mumbai, we shouldn't do dialoguebaazi, instead come out and cast out votes," said Akshay.

Apart from these high-profile voters, long queues were seen at several polling booths across the city during the early hours, indicating an enthusiastic start to polling. Many voters said they preferred casting their ballots early to avoid long queues later in the day.

The BMC elections are being held to fill 227 corporator seats, with around 1,700 candidates in the fray and an electorate of over 1.03 crore voters. To encourage participation, the state government has declared a public holiday, enabling more citizens to vote during the day.

Polling is being conducted under tight security, with over 28,000 police personnel deployed across Mumbai. Voting will continue until 5:30 pm, after which the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be shifted to secure centres. The counting of votes is scheduled for January 16, with results expected by the evening.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BMC Elections 2026: Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar, Actor Akshay Kumar Among Early Voters Cast...
BMC Elections 2026: Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar, Actor Akshay Kumar Among Early Voters Cast...
Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Voting Begins For High-Stakes Civic Polls; All...
Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Voting Begins For High-Stakes Civic Polls; All...
BMC Elections 2026: As Mumbai Goes For Polling, Know What's Open & Closed Today
BMC Elections 2026: As Mumbai Goes For Polling, Know What's Open & Closed Today
BMC Elections 2026: Voting Begins Across 10,231 Polling Stations In Mumbai For High-Stakes Civic...
BMC Elections 2026: Voting Begins Across 10,231 Polling Stations In Mumbai For High-Stakes Civic...
Bollywood Filmmaker Deepak Tijori Alleges ₹5 Lakh Cheating In Fake Film Funding Promise Linked To...
Bollywood Filmmaker Deepak Tijori Alleges ₹5 Lakh Cheating In Fake Film Funding Promise Linked To...