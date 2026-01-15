BMC Elections 2026: Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar, Actor Akshay Kumar Among Early Voters Cast Ballots As Polling Begins In Mumbai |

Mumbai: Polling for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections began at 7:30 am on Thursday, January 15, 2026, with several prominent personalities among the first to cast their votes, setting the tone for the crucial civic exercise after a nearly four-year gap.

Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar Casts Vote

Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar was among the earliest voters, arriving at a polling station in Bandra’s Hill Road area shortly after voting began. After casting his vote, Shelar stressed the importance of the BMC elections for Mumbai’s future, pointing to the civic body’s massive budget. He appealed to citizens to participate in large numbers, describing the election as vital for the city’s development.

"It is a very important election for the municipal corporation, for the development of Mumbai city," said Shelar. "I appeal the voters to come out in large numbers, you have the opportunity to teach a lesson to the corrupt party of Thackeray," he added while attacking the opposition.

Akshay Kumar Reaches To Vote Early Morning

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar also reached his polling station at Gandhi Shikshan Bhavan in Juhu early in the morning to exercise his franchise. Urging Mumbaikars to step out and vote, the actor said the power to shape the city’s future lies with its citizens. He appealed to voters to move beyond rhetoric and actively participate in the democratic process. "If we have to be the real hero of Mumbai, we shouldn't do dialoguebaazi, instead come out and cast out votes," said Akshay.

Apart from these high-profile voters, long queues were seen at several polling booths across the city during the early hours, indicating an enthusiastic start to polling. Many voters said they preferred casting their ballots early to avoid long queues later in the day.

The BMC elections are being held to fill 227 corporator seats, with around 1,700 candidates in the fray and an electorate of over 1.03 crore voters. To encourage participation, the state government has declared a public holiday, enabling more citizens to vote during the day.

Polling is being conducted under tight security, with over 28,000 police personnel deployed across Mumbai. Voting will continue until 5:30 pm, after which the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be shifted to secure centres. The counting of votes is scheduled for January 16, with results expected by the evening.

