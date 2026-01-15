Ulhasnagar Civic Polls Marred By Clashes, Cash-For-Votes Allegations |

Ulhasnagar: The voting process, which began peacefully in the morning took a dramatic turn by afternoon as tensions escalated across several wards in Ulhasnagar. Supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena (Shinde group) were involved in heated confrontations forcing the police to intervene at various polling centres to maintain law and order.

One of the most serious incidents occurred in the Gol Maidan area, where Arun Tambe, the liaison officer of MP Shrikant Shinde’s local office was accused of distributing cash to influence voters. The matter came to light after Meena Ailani, wife of BJP MLA Kumar Ailani, along with her daughter, confronted Tambe at the MP’s office, demanding to know why money was allegedly being distributed there.

The confrontation quickly escalated into a verbal altercation and pushing between rival groups. Police rushed to the spot and took Tambe into custody. However, he was later released after no formal written complaint was submitted. Police officials said a detailed inquiry into the allegations is underway.

Lathi-Charge Across Several Wards

To control overcrowding and prevent clashes, police were forced to resort to mild lathi-charge at several locations. In Ward No. 17, police dispersed a large crowd that had gathered outside a polling booth.In Ward No. 12 (Jaslok School), police again used batons to restore order as tempers flared among rival supporters.In Wards 19 and 20, tense situations led to further police action to disperse aggressive crowds.In another incident, the husband of a former corporator from Ward No. 16 was detained by Hill Line Police on suspicion of being involved in cash distribution.Separately, a heated argument broke out between MLA Balaji Kinikar and civic election officials over alleged errors in the voters’ list, adding to the charged atmosphere.

Threats And Criminal Complaint

Tension peaked in Camp No. 3, Ward No. 12, where representatives of NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) candidate Abhijit Palve alleged that they were threatened with death by supporters of former corporator Sirwani. A formal complaint has been lodged at the Central Police Station, and investigations are ongoing.

Police On High Alert

Senior police officers said adequate force was deployed across Ulhasnagar to prevent further disturbances and ensure the safety of voters and polling staff. Despite the violence and allegations, polling continued under heavy security.The incidents have once again raised concerns over the misuse of money power and political muscle during civic elections, even as authorities promise strict action after the conclusion of voting.

