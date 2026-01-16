From Paperwork To Prachaar: Independent Candidate Details BMC Poll Struggles | File Photo (Representational Image)

Contesting the BMC 2026 elections as an Independent was a whirlwind of sweet and salty experiences. It was a journey defined by bureaucratic hurdles, personal grit and a stand against systemic corruption. Here is my story.

The bureaucratic maze

The challenges began long before the first vote was cast. Although I contested from Ward 225 (A Ward), the administrative center was located in ward E (Byculla), making daily travel a gruelling task. The nomination process felt outdated as the forms were in Marathi, offering no English alternative for basic data entry. Securing the necessary documentation was an ordeal. I had to obtain seven to eight different NOCs, ranging from property and water tax assessments to police clearances. At one point, three wards were clubbed into one office, resulting in two-hour queues just to submit a single application. Even after submission, I had to return on different days to collect physical certificates. In this digital age, it is high time the State Election Commission digitises these processes.

The countdown: December 30 to January 3

The pressure peaked on December 30. I was forced to open a new bank account because the officials did not accept my existing one (which was less than a year old). After a frantic day of pleading with bank managers for a same-day statement, I sprinted into the RO office at 4.55pm – just five minutes before the deadline. By January 3, I officially received my symbol – pen nib.

Balancing law exams and 'prachaar'

The timing was a true test of character. From January 3 to 8, I was appearing for my law exams. My schedule was relentless; exams from 11am to 2pm, home by 3pm to manage household chores and feed strays, followed by all-night study sessions. During this week, my campaigning was limited to social media. My father, Deepak Lakhamshi Visaria, was my backbone. On January 8, straight after my final exam, we spent eight hours at the DTP center preparing banners, leaflets and placards. Our actual door-to-door campaign began on January 9.

The power of grassroots support

Running as an Independent is financially taxing. I funded the campaign from my own pocket,but I saved big on rent, thanks to my father, who provided a space in his office to let me use it as election headquarters. My small but mighty team – Alka Banushali, Kamini Kaushil, Suresh Gupta and Jayanti bhai Jain – was incredible. Despite the last-minute start and my exam schedule, we successfully navigated a door-to-door campaign. Jayanti bhai, being Marathi-educated, was instrumental in handling the constant stream of emails and requirements from the RO office.

Integrity vs “money power”

The darker side of the election was hard to ignore. I witnessed major parties “pumping money like water,” distributing envelopes of cash and misusing government facilities. My posters were repeatedly torn down, which I took as a sign that they viewed a dedicated Independent as a threat. I chose to fight on credibility, not currency. It is disheartening to see voters lured by short-term bribes. When people vote for corrupt candidates, they lose the right to complain about the system for the next five years. We need young, educated leaders with clean records; people driven by compassion, not 'satta' (power) and greed.

The final verdict

Whether I win or lose, I feel a sense of peace as I have already made history. As a Jain woman and an Independent, I stood courageously against the odds, advocating for 'jeevdaya' and 'jeevsewa' or animal welfare.

From saving kabutarkhanas to filing FIRs against animal cruelty, my work has always been about service. I have put in hard work, I leave the rest to the Universe.

The writer is an Independent, who contested from ward 225 on the pen nib symbol